Chelsea ‘make Reece James surgery decision’ after specialist visit on knee injury

Reece James is in a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after visiting a specialist to treat his knee injury.

The Chelsea and England defender picked up the issue in the midweek win at AC Milan in the Champions League, and his club initially hoped it would only be a minor injury.

However, a scan revealed a more severe probem, as reported by Standard Sport, and James had a session with a specialist on Saturday.

Multiple reports suggest a timescale as long as two months, which would mean a return in the latter stages of the World Cup - should England make it that far.

There is nevertheless some hope that the recovery time can be shortened as the injury develops in the coming days.

Chelsea have reportedly decided surgery will not be taken on James’ knee, reducing the length of his absence.

But the results of a scan are still pending ahead of a full plan being set out by the club medical team.

Graham Potter has vowed to look into Chelsea’s injury record amid similar absences for N’Golo Kante and Wesley Fofana.

“I don't think you should blame everything on luck, that's for sure,” he said ahead of the trip to Aston Villa on Sunday. “I think we can have a look and see what we can do better.

“Obviously, I've been here a few weeks so I haven't got the answers completely. But clearly, we want to always try to improve and that's an area that we can probably improve.”