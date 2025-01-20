Enzo Maresca defends Robert Sanchez after Chelsea survive goalkeeper blunder to beat Wolves

Robert Sánchez’s error led to Wolves drawing level with Chelsea before half-time - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Amid all the non-stop transfer chatter around the club, Chelsea have not yet been linked with signing a goalkeeper during the January transfer window. But a first Premier League win in six games will not have eased the doubts around Robert Sánchez.

Goals from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke were enough to see off relegation-threatened Wolves, but Sánchez made it harder than it should have been after gifting Matt Doherty an equaliser at the end of the first half.

Doherty’s goal meant that only Ipswich Town’s Arijanet Muric (five) has made more errors leading to goals among goalkeepers in the top flight this season than Sánchez (four).

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca defended Sánchez by saying: “Fourth mistake leading to a goal? And how many times has he saved us? I think more than four. No problem. Mistakes happen to him, to the strikers, central defenders, no problem. Robert is doing well.”

There were reports the agent of Alejandro Garnacho was at Stamford Bridge on Monday night, but it is the signing of a top-class goalkeeper, rather than another winger, that might prove to be transformative for this young Chelsea team.

As Maresca pointed out, Sánchez has saved his team on occasions this season. But his mistakes could yet prove to be expensive as Chelsea, who moved back into the top four with this victory, battle for Champions League qualification.

Wolves manager Vítor Pereira was unhappy with star man Matheus Cunha, who cut a frustrated figure during the game and went straight down the tunnel, rather than acknowledging the visiting fans, at full time.

Cunha is yet to sign a new contract. He has been linked with a move away from Wolves this month and Pereira said: “He can be frustrated as he wants to win, but everyone in the dressing room wants to win. I don’t like his body language. I understand it now, I won’t understand it next time.

Wolves manager Vítor Pereira was unhappy with star man Matheus Cunha - Getty Images/Sebastian Frej

“He’s committed to Wolves, but you know, when you start to listen to the club, the other club, the other club, I think it’s human that the players start to be a little bit... It’s normal, normal. I think it’s normal in football.

“But he needs to increase his level, because he comes from injury and it’s normal that he’s not at the same level now. He needs to help the team again with his quality because he has a lot of quality. The team needs him with good energy, not with frustration. He must slow down and put his mind in the right way.”

Chelsea should have been comfortably ahead at the end of the first half, but Sánchez’s mistake deep into time added on for injuries meant the home side went in at the break to audible grumbles from the crowd.

Having barely had to do anything, Sánchez dropped a corner from Cunha and Doherty was there to poke the ball into the net from close range.

Sánchez looked like he wanted the ground to swallow him up and the error will only strengthen the feeling of those Chelsea fans who believe their team needs a more reliable goalkeeper.

But there are no doubts from those supporters about having Trevoh Chalobah back. The defender produced a man-of-the-match performance on his return from Crystal Palace and was only denied a goal by Madueke nodding in his goal-bound header on the line.

“It’s instinct, attacker’s instinct,” said Madueke. “I knew it was going over the line. I said sorry to Trevoh after. I had to put this in the net for sure. He was saying ‘no way you took my goal’ but I said ‘you have to understand, this is what they pay me for’.”

It was Chalobah’s defensive partner Tosin who gave Chelsea a 24th-minute lead. There were barely any celebrations, when Tosin stabbed the ball past José Sá after a shot from Reece James had been blocked into his path and the assistant referee’s flag went straight up.

Tosin had looked offside, but a VAR check showed that Cunha was too slow pushing out and the goal was given.

Chelsea became nervy right at the end of the first half and kept giving the ball away. It took a great block from Chalobah to stop Cunha testing Sánchez from inside the area before Doherty profited from the goalkeeper’s hideous error.

As Marseca waited to send on Jadon Sancho in place of Pedro Neto to try to find a goal, Cucurella put Chelsea ahead on the hour mark.

Madueke, who had scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture after an X-rated assessment of Wolves, had struggled with his final ball for most of the evening. But he finally produced a cross of real danger, it was nodded on by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall – making his first League start for Chelsea – and Cucurella was there to score from close range.

The goal lifted some of the anxiety inside Stamford Bridge and it only took five more minutes for Madueke to extend Chelsea’s lead. Chalobah’s header would have found the back of the net, but Madueke made sure by helping the ball over the line.

10:37 PM GMT

Vitor Pereira speaking to Sky

“We faced a strong team with players who can create chances. We started the game not the way I liked. We defended too much in a low block. After we decided to change the wingers and that was a good decision because after we started to be more compact. Our pressure in the front line was not the correct pressure against this type of team. You cannot open spaces in between the lines against these teams. Second half we again started the way I did not like. When we went 3-1 down we started to play again and cause problems.”

10:33 PM GMT

The thoughts of Enzo Maresca

“I think the first 40 minutes we were top. The performance was very good, completely dominate the game, the score, chances. Then in the last five minutes of the first half what happened was what has been happening many times in the last four or five games. We lost a little bit of confidence, concede the goal and struggle a little a bit. “Second half, we start quite well and after the second and third goal the game was in control. They [Tosin Adarabioyo and Trevoh Chalobah] did fantastic. But I think all of them, also Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who was a long time without a game - overall I think the performance was good. We were happy we won the game and then tomorrow we focus on Manchester City on Saturday, which will be tough. Mistakes happen but Robert [Sanchez] is doing well. Enzo’s [Fernandez] injury we need some more days, I do not know about the next game.”

10:27 PM GMT

More from Matt Doherty on Vitor Pereira

“When he came in we got ourselves a few good results, got into the next round of the cup as well. But we have got a run of fixtures now. “We were looking at games like this, like Newcastle, as fixtures where we could pick up some points. We have Arsenal at home next and those home games you have to be looking at getting points. “He has come in and brought a new lease of life to a lot of the players, myself included. Maybe he gets the message across a lot better to the Portuguese speaking players - they seem to have taken to him well. He has done really well and we like his ideas. We just need to be better than today.”

10:25 PM GMT

A win that moves Chelsea into the top four

10:24 PM GMT

The thoughts of Matt Doherty

“Everyone knows about Chelsea’s quality. For me it kind of felt like we were not at the races at the start. There were periods in the game where we were pressing well and looked like we might do something, but not for long enough. “Against every team in the Premier League you have to be on it for 90 minutes and I just thought tonight there were too many times where we were not on it.”

On conceding more goals:

“We are working hard during the week. Tonight it was a couple of set-piece second phases. It is the basic stuff where we need to stay switched on. It is more a concentration thing when the ball comes into the box. “Set-pieces can also be an attitude thing. You have to want the ball to come to you, or you have to want to attack it. We need to start putting our head in where it hurts and defending set pieces with an ‘over my dead body’ attitude.”

On the second half:

“It does not matter how they score, it should not affect our confidence. We got ourselves back in it and going into the second half we felt like the game was there for the taking. “You would have thought we would have come out with momentum from the end of the first half but we did not get going or create too much.”

10:22 PM GMT

Noni Madueke speaking to Sky

“I got the hat-trick earlier in the season against Wolves and then the one day. I am delighted with the three points after a tough run for us. I am always happy to score goals, especially easy ones like that. It is an attacker’s instinct [his goal]. I think I knew it was going over the line but I had to put it into the net. This is what they pay me to do! Trevoh [Chalobah] was unbelievable, he showed leadership, character, bravery on the ball. I am delighted for him. “When the manager criticises you it is not nice but i know it is coming form a good place and he is trying to improve me. You have to take it on the chin and try and improve every day. I am 22, this is my second full season in the Premier League and there are areas of my game can improve. I do not think I am anywhere near my potential yet. “We will just take it game by game.”

10:11 PM GMT

Sky’s Jamie Carragher

“Chelsea were pretty dominant for the first 25 minutes. Then they allowed Wolves to get back into the game. Wolves get the goal from the mistake from the goalkeeper. “The start of the second half, we were not sure how it will go. The atmosphere was a little flat in the stadium, maybe on the back of the run they have been on. “But as soon as it got to 2-1 you did not feel at any stage Chelsea would not win the game.”

10:07 PM GMT

Emmanuel Petit on Sky

“It was important for Chelsea to react in the second half after conceding the equaliser just before half-time. Good reaction and they deserved to win. “It was not the best performance so far from Chelsea but they got the three points thanks to the defenders.”

10:01 PM GMT

10:00 PM GMT

Match stats

Possession: Chelsea 63%-37% Wolves

Shots: 19-9

Shots on target: 7-4

Corners: 3-6

Touches in opposition box: 54-18

09:58 PM GMT

Full-time

There is the final whistle and Chelsea win it 3-1. It was all square at the break but those two goals in quick succession around the hour mark from Cucurella and Madueke have sealed the three points for Chelsea. That is their first league win of 2025 and they move into fourth place.

09:56 PM GMT

90+3 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Sanchez is the latest player booked for time wasting.

09:55 PM GMT

90+2 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

R Gomes has had some good crossing opportunities since coming on but every time he picks the wrong cross, failing to pick out a teammate on each occasion.

09:54 PM GMT

90+1 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Sancho tees up Jackson inside the Wolves box but his first-time effort goes wide of Sa’s right post.

09:53 PM GMT

90 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Cunha finds Strand Larsen inside the Chelsea penalty area but his shot is straight at Sanchez from the right-hand side of the box.

Semedo then finds himself in the referee’s book.

There will be five additional minutes.

09:51 PM GMT

88 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

George is only a few minutes into his Premier League debut but is already booked for kicking the ball away.

09:46 PM GMT

84 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Strand Larsen is picked out with a good pass into the left-hand channel and he takes on the shot inside the box but his effort is straight at Sanchez. A period of panic from Chelsea ensues but they are gifted an escape as Wolves commit a foul just inside the Chelsea box.

Double Chelsea change:

ON Felix, George

OFF Palmer, Madueke

It is a Premier League debut for George.

09:43 PM GMT

80 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Cunha comes close! The Brazilian takes a first-time effort on from outside the box but Sanchez makes a great diving stop to his right to deny Cunha. The corner comes in but Chelsea clear their lines.

09:41 PM GMT

78 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Jackson has the ball in the Wolves net but the offside flag goes up. Palmer slides a ball into Jackson into the left-hand channel and the striker opens up his body to curl one into the far corner but he was offside.

09:39 PM GMT

76 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Double Chelsea change:

ON Gusto, Disasi

OFF James, Dewsbury-Hall

09:37 PM GMT

74 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Triple Wolves change:

ON Guedes, R Gomes, Bellegarde

OFF Ait-Nouri, Andre, Sarabia

09:35 PM GMT

72 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Wolves have to cope with another set-piece, this time sent in by James but Wolves are able to head away from danger.

09:33 PM GMT

70 mins: Chelsea 3 Wolves 1

Palmer sends in a free-kick into the Wolves box but this time the visitors deal with it much better. Wolves then try to counter attack but Caicedo cynically brings down Cunha, earning himself a yellow card in the process. One of the easiest yellow-card decisions you will see.

09:28 PM GMT

GOAL! Madueke extends Chelsea’s lead

Two goals in quick succession and Chelsea are now 3-1 up. Wolves’ set-piece issues continue and that was far too easy for Chelsea. Palmer sends in a free-kick from the left, which Chalobah meets. Sa is in no man’s land and the ball looks it is going in anyway but Madueke makes sure. Five minutes ago the game was all square, now Chelsea are in control. Wolves have now conceded 19 set-piece goals this season, eight more than any other side in the Premier League.

Chelsea score twice in quick succession - Ben Stansall/Getty Images

09:24 PM GMT

62 mins: Chelsea 2 Wolves 1

Neto’s night against his former club is over and Sancho is on in his place.

09:23 PM GMT

GOAL! Chelsea back ahead through Cucurella

The hosts are back in front. The ball is shipped out to the right and Madueke sends in an inswinging cross. Dewsbury-Hall flicks on a header, which comes to Cucurella, who chests it down and his shot into the ground beat Sa and rolls into the bottom corner.

Chelsea back ahead on the hour mark - Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

09:22 PM GMT

59 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1

Dewsbury-Hall fouls J Gomes inside the Chelsea half and Wolves will have a good chance to send in a delivery into the Chelsea box. The ball is sent in but Chelsea are able to clear their lines.

09:21 PM GMT

58 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1

Wolves play the ball long, in behind the Chelsea defence and Strand Larsen looks like he will get to it first before Sanchez but much to the relief of the home fans Sanchez is first to it.

09:19 PM GMT

56 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1

Madueke, who scored a hat-trick in the reverse fixture back in August, has a decent opportunity inside the Wolves box but misses the target when he really should have made the keeper work.

09:17 PM GMT

54 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1

Wolves have a free-kick out on the left inside the Chelsea half but they waste the opportunity as the delivery is too floated and Sanchez is able to catch it. Some ironic cheers of relief probably from some Chelsea fans that Sanchez kept hold of it.

09:13 PM GMT

50 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1

Cunha wins Wolves a corner and both goals tonight have come from corners. Cunha takes the corner he won and it looks like he goes directly for goal but his effort hits the side netting. Wolves will feel that was a waste after the problems caused for Sanchez in the first half.

09:12 PM GMT

48 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 1

Palmer finds Madueke out on the right and he cuts onto his favoured left foot. He takes on a shot from the edge of the box but his effort is straight at Sa.

09:08 PM GMT

Second half

We are back under way at Stamford Bridge.

09:04 PM GMT

08:57 PM GMT

Match stats

Possession: Chelsea 65%-35% Wolves

Shots: 11-5

Shots on target: 3-1

Corners: 3-4

Touches in opposition box: 23-8

08:52 PM GMT

Half-time

This game has completely changed and now it is Chelsea on the ropes and desperate for half-time. Wolves have another corner that this time Sanchez manages to punch away. Tosin has been booked fo dissent in the aftermath of that goal.

There is the half-time whistle and we go into the break at 1-1. Chelsea dominated that half for most of it but Wolves are level thanks to that late Doherty leveller.

08:51 PM GMT

GOAL! Doherty brings Wolves level

Wolves have a late corner in this first half on the left. They were not really in this game for the first 40 minutes but could they equalise in added time at the end of the first half? Yes they can! The delivery is sent in and Sanchez should catch it but makes a mess of things. He drops it and Doherty punishes him by prodding the ball home.

Wolves level just before half-time - Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

08:47 PM GMT

45+2 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

Referee Simon Hooper shows a member of Vitor Pereira’s coaching staff, Luis Miguel, a yellow card for too much protestation.

08:45 PM GMT

45 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

Wolves are growing into this game right at the end of this first half as Cunha has another effort blocked and you can sense the nerves inside Stamford Bridge.

Wolves have a corner on the right as Cunha’s cross is blocked but Chelsea head away from danger.

There will be six added minutes.

08:44 PM GMT

44 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

J Gomes sends in a cross from the left-hand side of the penalty area that Cunha flicks on with his head but his effort goes wide of Sanchez’s far post.

08:42 PM GMT

42 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

Sarabia is in acres of space on the right and it should be a fairly simple pass to pick him out for Cunha but he gets it all wrong.

08:41 PM GMT

41 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

Andre is the first player booked tonight and deservedly so as he hacks at Palmer cynically a few times. Not nice challenges that from the Brazilian midfielder.

08:40 PM GMT

40 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

It has been a tough first half for Wolves having not had much of the ball and struggling to fashion many genuine opportunities.

Cunha does take on an effort outside the Chelsea box but his strike is semi-blocked and Sanchez can gather.

08:38 PM GMT

38 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

Caicedo is back up on his feet and looks fine to continue.

08:37 PM GMT

36 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

After a crunching 50-50 challenge with Andre, Caicedo has remained down. Caicedo probably wins the ball but there is no foul from Andre. Caicedo looks like he is in some pain.

Heavy but fair challenge - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:34 PM GMT

33 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

J Gomes fouls Madueke not far outside the Wolves penalty area and that will give Chelsea a good chance to whip it into the area. James sends in the delivery but Wolves head away.

Interestingly after the treatment Sa received Wolves have shifted their wing-backs, moving Semedo to the left and Ait-Nouri onto the right.

Take That’s Gary Barlow has just been picked up by the TV cameras in the stands at Stamford Bridge. And no, I am not going to start with all the Take That song puns!

08:29 PM GMT

29 mins: Chelsea 1 Wolves 0

Wolves need a response as they have not really been in this game so far. They win a corner but they absolutely waste it as the delivery hits the side netting and never game the chance of an opportunity.

08:25 PM GMT

GOAL! Tosin gives Chelsea the lead after VAR review

The goal has been awarded and I think you have to say that was coming. The corner is headed out to the edge of the box, where James takes on a shot. It takes a deflection into the path of Tosin in the centre of the box and the centre-back slots home past Sa. Tosin was being played onside so the goal is given. That is his first Premier League goal for Chelsea.

Chelsea take a deserved lead - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:24 PM GMT

24 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Tosin has the ball in the net but the offside flag goes up. He might be onside actually...

08:24 PM GMT

23 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

That was so nearly an embarrassing moment for Wolves. Chalobah plays a ball over the top and Doherty heads back towards where he thought his keeper Sa was but he was quite far out of his goal coming for the ball. Doherty manages to get back just in time to divert it behind for a corner.

08:23 PM GMT

22 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Cunha turns down the chance of finding Ait-Nouri, who had made a good run down the right, and instead decides to shoot but he ends up dragging his shot wide.

08:22 PM GMT

21 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Wolves lose possession on halfway and Jackson is away in space down the left-hand side but he is denied by a crunching tackle from Agbadou inside his own box after a heavy touch from Jackson.

08:19 PM GMT

19 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Sa is back on his feet and fine to continue.

08:18 PM GMT

17 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Palmer’s initial through ball looking for Jackson is blocked but comes straight back to him. He keeps moving towards the Wolves box and the visitors for some reason give him far too much time and space. Palmer takes up the invitation to shoot and Sa does well to get down to his left to make the save. Sa then goes down and is receiving some treatment.

08:13 PM GMT

12 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Palmer takes one touch and then gets his shot away from just inside the Wolves box. He tries to curl his effort into the far corner but his shot goes wide.

Wide of the mark from Palmer - Ben Stansall/Getty Images

08:12 PM GMT

10 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Plenty of crosses being sent into the Wolves box from both flanks and, on this occasion, one leads to a mass scramble inside the box. Wolves try and get it away from the feet of Dewsbury-Hall and eventually they do after seconds of panic!

Scramble for the ball inside the Wolves penalty area - Hannah McKay/Reuters

08:07 PM GMT

6 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Cunha feeds through a good ball into the channel towards Strand Larsen but Chalobah times his sliding tackle to perfection to deny the Wolves striker an opportunity just outside the Chelsea box.

Challenge timed well by the recently recalled Chalobah - Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

08:06 PM GMT

5 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

More pressure being applied by Chelsea as Dewsbury-Hall sends in a dangerous cross to the back post, where Wolves are forced to head behind for another early Chelsea corner. The outswinger is sent in by Neto and Wolves counter. Ait-Nouri drives all the way from his own box to the edge of the Chelsea penalty area but the move stalls as Wolves slow the play down and end up playing backwards.

08:03 PM GMT

2 mins: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Another early chance for the hosts. The ball is played in behind the Wolves defence down the right and Madueke gets onto the end of it ahead of Ait-Nouri. He is in the penalty area and gets his shot away but his effort misses the target.

08:02 PM GMT

1 min: Chelsea 0 Wolves 0

Neto, against his former club, cuts in from the left and sends in a cross towards the far post. Ait-Nouri, with two Chelsea attackers behind him, takes no risks and heads behind for the first corner of the match.

The corner from James is flicked on by Chalobah and finds Jackson at the back post. The striker attempts an acrobatic effort but he does not get the contact right and it is an easy save for Sa.

Early opening for Chelsea - Ben Stansall/Getty Images

08:00 PM GMT

Kick-off

We are under way at Stamford Bridge.

07:56 PM GMT

Kick-off fast approaching

Both sides emerge from the tunnel and we are just moments away from kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

07:55 PM GMT

Reminder of the teams

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Disasi, Felix, Nkunku, Sancho, Gusto, George, Acheampong, Guiu.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Joao Gomes, Cunha, Sarabia, Strand-Larsen.

Substitutes: Johnstone, Hwang, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.

07:53 PM GMT

Opportunity for Dewsbury-Hall

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall is making his first Premier League start for Chelsea tonight. To mark the occasion, the Stamford Bridge DJ played the midfielder’s favourite pre-match track - Lost in Music by Sister Sledge. Chelsea will hope Dewsbury-Hall does not get lost in their midfield against Wolves...I’ll get my coat.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes his first Premier League start for Chelsea tonight - Hannah McKay/Reuters

07:52 PM GMT

Jose Sa speaking to Sky

“For us the mentality of the new manager was very important. We gave everything to help him. We are happy and we are continuing to work to improve. “He brings us new ideas that the group have taken [onboard]. They really like it in my opinion. Now we have to continue to improve and be better because I think we have more to do and more to show.”

On the defensive issues they need to address:

“Unfortunately this season we are conceding a lot of goals. This is something we are trying to improve. When we do that it will help us because we are scoring goals but we are still conceding more. This is a problem we are trying to fix.

On Chelsea:

“We have to be very good tonight because Chelsea are an amazing team with amazing players and they will come with everything. They want to win but we want to win too. It will be a tough game.”

07:51 PM GMT

Ba back at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have former striker Demba Ba in attendance tonight. He joined the club in January 2013 from Newcastle but left just 18 months later to join Besiktas in July 2014.

07:48 PM GMT

Visitors gearing up

07:45 PM GMT

The thoughts of Sky’s special guest Emmanuel Petit

“Very happy that [Reece] James is back. He is very important for his stature inside the team and the quality he brings on the pitch. “At the moment, he [Enzo Maresca] does not get the right defence but if they want to improve in the future the goalkeeper has to change. This is a problem. “I am very happy for [Kiernan] Dewsbury-Hall and it is a big opportunity for him.”

07:42 PM GMT

Reece James talking to Sky

“We try not to dwell on the period that we are in. We have not won in a few games but these things happen. When you look across the Premier League at other teams they have had small spells where they have dropped off. We hope to put things right today.”

On his late equaliser against Bournemouth:

“Helping the team with a goal in a tough game, in a tough period, is always a great confidence boost.”

On how his return can help the team:

“I think I understand the game reasonably well. I always try to help the team as much as I can and when I play for this club I always give my best.”

On his physical condition:

“Consistency is key. Building game on game and not rushing. Hopefully I can put a string of performances together.”

07:34 PM GMT

More from Maresca on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

“Dewsbury-Hall - I want to see the same thing he was showing last year when we were together. The same thing he has shown in some games this season, especially in the Conference League. “I know Kiernan quite well, how he can help us and how difficult it is for these players waiting for a chance. “Finally the chance is there but when you see the chance is the only moment you can do something sometimes you try to do things which are not in the plan, you want to show yourself too much... he has to do his job and for sure he is going to play well.”

07:28 PM GMT

Enzo Maresca speaking to Sky

“We had some problems from the last game but we try to find different solutions and try to adapt for this game. “In this moment of the season many teams have problems in terms of injury. Hopefully the ones that are going to play today can help us. “The reason [Trevoh] Chalobah is back is because we are sure he can help us and because we need him to play games.”

07:22 PM GMT

Cunha fit for Wolves

He was a doubt for the visitors tonight but Matheus Cunha is fit and starts for Wolves.

07:17 PM GMT

Chalobah back for Chelsea and straight into starting XI

Trevoh Chalobah was playing on loan at Crystal Palace just a couple of weeks ago but he has been recalled by Chelsea and is into their starting XI tonight.

07:11 PM GMT

07:06 PM GMT

Full team news

Chelsea make five changes from their 2-2 draw with Bournemouth last week. Despite being a doubt going into tonight, Cole Palmer is fit to start. Reece James makes his first Premier League start since November at right-back while the recently recalled Trevoh Chalobah starts in the heart of defence. Tosin Adarabioyo also comes into the starting XI alongside Chalobah at centre-back. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall makes his first Premier League start since his summer switch from Leicester as Pedro Neto also comes in. Romeo Lavia, Enzo Fernandez and Levi Colwill miss out completely.

Chelsea: Sanchez, James, Chalobah, Adarabioyo, Cucurella, Caicedo, Dewsbury-Hall, Madueke, Palmer, Neto, Jackson.

Substitutes: Jorgensen, Disasi, Felix, Nkunku, Sancho, Gusto, George, Acheampong, Guiu.

Wolves make three changes from their 3-0 defeat at Newcastle on last Wednesday. Nelson Semedo, Matheus Cunha and Pablo Sarabia all return to the starting XI.

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Doherty, Bueno, Agbadou, Ait-Nouri, Andre, Joao Gomes, Cunha, Sarabia, Strand-Larsen.

Substitutes: Johnstone, Hwang, Dawson, R Gomes, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Guedes, Lima.

06:58 PM GMT

West Ham recruit transfer guru and Graham Potter ally from Chelsea

West Ham United have agreed a deal with Chelsea to reunite new head coach Graham Potter with his trusted recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay. The move could be seen as another blow to the long-term future of under-pressure technical director Tim Steidten, but it is understood Macaulay has been initially lined up for a different role. Macaulay has worked with Potter at all four of the previous clubs he has coached – Ostersunds, Swansea City, Brighton and Chelsea – and is one of the 49-year-old’s closest confidants.

Matt Law and Jason Burt have the exclusive story.

06:51 PM GMT

06:45 PM GMT

Wolves team news

06:45 PM GMT

Chelsea team news

06:43 PM GMT

Team news incoming

Will Cole Palmer be involved in the Chelsea squad? Will Wolves be able to call upon Matheus Cunha, scored a hat-trick at Stamford Bridge last season? We are about to find out...

06:40 PM GMT

06:37 PM GMT

Match preview

The final match of this round of Premier League fixtures comes from Stamford Bridge where Chelsea host Wolves under the Monday night lights. Both sides are looking to win their first league game of 2025 tonight. Chelsea come into tonight’s match without a win in their last five league matches. Last week a late equaliser in added time from Reece James saw Chelsea draw 2-2 at home against Bournemouth. That draw against Bournemouth means it is back-to-back draws to start 2025 in the league for Chelsea but their head coach Enzo Maresca is satisfied with his side’s performances.

“I have said since the start of the season, it is normal that people judge us on results,” said Maresca. “We are in a business where you are judged on the results, but if we judge the performance of the team I am happy because we create chances. I am not happy about the second half against Bournemouth – there is no reason why we changed from the first half to the second half – but in the previous game against Palace, you can see the performance is there.

“Sometimes you do not win the game, but it is not only Chelsea. If you look at the other teams, except Liverpool, they have all had some moment in the season when they lost two, three or four games in a row. So for sure I would like to win more games, but it is okay.”

Chelsea are yet to win in the league in 2025 - Darren Walsh/Getty Images

Cole Palmer, Levi Colwill, Enzo Fernandez and Romeo Lavia all missed training on Friday and go into tonight’s match as doubts for the hosts. Chelsea continue to be without defenders Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana.

After replacing Gary O’Neil at the helm, Vitor Pereira claimed seven points from his first three matches in charge but has suffered successive 3-0 league defeats. Pereira has confirmed that midfielder Mario Lemina is available for section after being asked to be left out of the squad for their defeat at Newcastle. They are sweating over forward Matheus Cunha, who is a doubt due to illness. They continue to be without long-term absentees Sasa Kalajdzic and Yerson Mosquera.

Earlier in the season, Chelsea ran out comfortable winners in the reverse fixture at Molineux, winning 6-2 back in August, which ended a run of three straight league defeats for Chelsea against Wolves. With a different manager in charge of Wolves now compared to that game in August, Maresca is expecting a very different game tonight.

“It is not the same manager, it is not the same idea, you can see. So I do not think the last game there can be important for us or them,” Marseca said. “It is a new game, it is a new manager, it is a different way to attack, a different way to defend. Hopefully, we can be ready the same way we were for the last game and get the three points.”

In this fixture last season, Wolves won 4-2 at Stamford Bridge and are aiming to secure back-to-back league wins at Chelsea for the first time since 1964. Cunha scored a hat-trick in that victory at Stamford Bridge last season so Wolves will be hoping the Brazilian is fit enough to be involved tonight.

Kick-off at Stamford Bridge is at 8pm. Team news to follow shortly.