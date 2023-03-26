Chelsea receive official approach for coach Anthony Barry from Thomas Tuchel’s Bayern Munich

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have received an official approach from Bayern Munich for coach Anthony Barry after Thomas Tuchel made his interest to poach Graham Potter’s staff member public.

The Blues are understood to be disappointed with their former manager for making his interest public during his unveiling at the Allianz Arena.

The German giants are understood to have made an initial approach but without offering any financial incentives to release a staff member who is under contract.

Barry, who joined Chelsea under Frank Lampard after meeting his former assistant Jody Morris on a coaching course, is widely respected in west London and specialises in set-piece coaching.

The highly-rated coach has had several offers to manage clubs in the English Football League but has turned down offers as he continues to soak up knowledge while working at one of the world’s biggest clubs.

The Liverpool-born coach also works for the Portuguese national team, having been permitted by the Blues to work on the international stage, after stints at both the Republic of Ireland and Belgium.

Tuchel has brought regular assistants Zolst Low and Arno Michels with him to Bavaria and is keen to emulate the coaching setup that he had at Stamford Bridge in his new job.