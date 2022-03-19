Chelsea receive multiple bids as deadline to buy club passes

Nick Candy, the Ricketts family, Sir Martin Broughton and a consortium led by Todd Boehly are among the prospective buyers of Chelsea waiting to learn if their bids will be progressed.

A deadline for bids was set for 9pm GMT on Friday after Chelsea had been put up for sale by Russian owner Roman Abramovich.

Lifelong Chelsea fan Candy has submitted a bid of over £2billion and has secured additional investment from South Korea, while a consortium fronted by Broughton and Lord Coe is also rivalling the group that is led by Boehly, Hansjorg Wyss and Jonathan Goldstein.

That consortium is seen as the frontrunner to buy Chelsea.

Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family, in partnership with the billionaire hedge fund tycoon Ken Griffin, also submitted an offer on Friday evening.

Chelsea and Raine Group, the US bank handling the process, are expected to make a shortlist next week and the preferred bidder will then require government approval.

Other parties reported to be interested include US billionaire and Crystal Palace co-owner Josh Harris, New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and a Saudi Arabia-based consortium.

The winning group is expected to pay between £2bn and £3bn.