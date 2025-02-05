🚨 Chelsea reach sixth Women's League Cup final after West Ham win
Chelsea reached their sixth Women's League Cup final in a row after a 2-0 win over West Ham.
Scorers: Rytting Kaneryd 20', Nüsken 29'
New signing Keira Walsh made her full debut for the hosts after securing a move to the WSL leaders from Barcelona during the winter transfer window.
Johanna Rytting Kaneryd broke the deadlock with a drilled strike from inside the penalty area after Ashley Lawrence's cross had only been half-cleared.
The Blues doubled their advantage just nine minutes later courtesy of Sjoeke Nüsken, who played a one-two with Guro Reiten before rounding Kinga Szemik.
Sonia Bompastor's side will now face the winners of Thursday's other semi-final between holders Arsenal and Manchester City at Pride Park on 15 March.
📸 Mike Hewitt - 2025 Getty Images