Chelsea player ratings v Wolves: Enzo Fernandez caught out with Kai Havertz anonymous

Chelsea remain in an almighty predicament after they lost 1-0 to a spirited Wolves side in Frank Lampard’s first match in charge since returning as interim manager.

Under Bruno Saltor against Liverpool last weekend, the Blues played well but still couldn’t find the net in a 0-0 draw. At Molineux, Lampard began his second reign in the worst possible way — with the Blues comfortably beaten by their relegation-threatened hosts.

Matheus Nunes’s outstanding first-half volley was the only goal of a match short on quality in the final third. It leaves Chelsea 11th in the table, with teams below them — such as Wolves — gaining ground on them all the time.

Dom Smith was at Molineux to rate the Chelsea players...

Kepa Arrizabalaga — 6

Had very little to actually deal with in this game... except, of course, for Matheus Nunes’s spectacular strike, which he could do little about.

Reece James — 8

Came out of this match with a lot of credit. Tackled well, always drove forward, and provided crosses which Chelsea strikers of olde would have been all-too-eager to hurl themselves on the end of.

Kalidou Koulibaly — 7

Won the ball on numerous occasions, and was dominant in the air. One of his better displays since signing for Chelsea from Napoli last summer.

Wesley Fofana — 6

Blocked well from Lemina’s goal-bound effort, but was caught out later in a chance that allowed Diego Costa an effort on goal.

Marc Cucurella — 7

Given the nod ahead of Ben Chilwell. Beat his man a few times to get the cross in, and put in a reasonably impressive showing. Much better than in recent weeks, when he lost his place due to poor form.

Mateo Kovacic — 6

Knew he needed to come short to the defenders more often than normal, because Chelsea were as formationally rigid as they have been all season.

Conor Gallagher — 7

Doesn’t half get around the pitch. Industrious performance from a midfielder who is not Chelsea’s most talented but is one of their hardest-working. Could well feature heavily under Lampard until the end of the season.

Enzo Fernandez — 5

Not one of his better days for Chelsea. Caught out a few times, while midfield partners Kovacic and Gallagher did the brunt of the work around him.

Raheem Sterling — 6

An outlet when Chelsea broke away, but not particularly confident in front of goal, like so many of his teammates.

Kai Havertz — 5

Anonymous: Havertz endured a difficult day at Wolves (AP)

Anonymous up front for a Chelsea side who continue to lack bite in his area of the pitch. Rightly replaced on the hour.

Joao Felix — 5

Had a couple of shots on goal from range, but not his usual self.

Subs:

Christian Pulisic (Havertz, 60’) — 6

Cut in a few times but to no avail. Remains a serial Chelsea sub.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Felix, 68’) — 6

Tried to come short: a sign of frustration at Chelsea’s lack of cohesion. Perhaps understandable given he has been MIA for so long.

Ben Chilwell (Cucurella, 68’) — 5

Did little of note after his introduction from the bench with 22 minutes to go.

Mykhailo Mudryk (Sterling, 68’) — 6

Some important bits of defensive work — which is not necessarily what he was signed to provide.

Trevoh Chalobah (Fofana, 80’) — N/A

Subs not used: Mendy, Badiashile, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria