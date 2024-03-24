Chelsea are queens of the WSL run-in but pitfalls lie in wait

Erin Cuthburt scored Chelsea's second against West Ham as her side once again underlined why they will be hard to stop come the title run-in - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

West Ham 0 Chelsea 2

Chelsea have proven over their past four consecutive Women’s Super League titles they are the queens of the run-in, simply nerveless in the finale of every season.

They sent out a reminder of that to their rivals Manchester City by winning 2-0 at West Ham United on Sunday, to go back to the top of the table on goal-difference. The two teams sit neck-and-neck and look poised for a gripping sprint to the finishing line, with merely two goals separating them at the summit.

History suggests nobody should bet against Chelsea at this stage. Ever since the WSL switched to a winter calendar in 2018, they have never lost a league fixture in April or May. They have dropped points in those months once – drawing away at Manchester City in April 2021 – and even that didn’t exactly count as a negative, as securing that thrilling away draw meant that they stayed in control of the title race. Nobody copes with pressure better.

However, if they are to pull it off again and make it five titles in a row in Emma Hayes’ farewell season, this would surely be the hardest-fought yet. A heavily congested schedule awaits them in their tricky-looking quest for glory.

Firstly, comparing their remaining fixture list with that of Manchester City’s highlights a vast difference. Gareth Taylor’s side, who can now focus solely on the league, have five matches remaining this season.

Chelsea, in contrast, look likely to face at least twice that many games, as they are competing for up to four major trophies. If they see off Ajax in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final on Wednesday – which they will be expected to at 3-0 up – they will be guaranteed to play a further nine matches. That includes a two-legged European semi-final, next week’s League Cup final, an FA Cup semi-final and their five remaining WSL fixtures.

Should Hayes’ team go further and reach both the finals of the Women’s FA Cup and the Champions League, it would mean they would play 12 games between now and May 25, compared to City’s five. That, when taking into account Chelsea’s injury list – which includes absentees Sam Kerr, Millie Bright and Mia Fischel – will be tough.

Can Emma Hayes say farewell to Chelsea with another title? - Getty Images/Andrew Redington

Another unusual aspect of the fixture list means Chelsea might not play another WSL match for over a month, potentially disrupting their title-chasing momentum, meaning they will have games in hand until mid-May. Next weekend’s League Cup final will be followed by the April women’s international break, and then the FA Cup semi-finals and the European semi-finals, which are all scheduled for consecutive weekends.

Overriding all of those factors, though, is Chelsea’s winning mentality. Their resilience and their battling resolve were demonstrated at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, where they had to dig deep to get all three points against Rehanne Skinner’s team.

Chelsea’s goal lived a charmed life in the first half, as West Ham’s Riko Ueki struck the crossbar and the hosts were controversially denied a goal when Honoka Hayashi was incorrectly ruled to have been offside before finding the net.

Aggie Beever-Jones’ sixth goal of the season, finished from close range after a good ball from Lauren James after two minutes, had put Chelsea ahead, and late on Erin Cuthbert fired in spectacularly to wrap up a vital win.

Surely the title race will go down to the wire. Are you ready for a photo finish?