Chelsea push for Victor Osimhen U-turn in talks over top priority signing after Saudi boost

Chelsea have revived talks over a loan deal for Victor Osimhen and are weighing up a shock late move for Jadon Sancho.

Juventus are thought to be frontrunners to sign Sancho but Chelsea are interested in a swap deal with Manchester United involving Raheem Sterling.

Sterling is said to be open to a move to Old Trafford, despite his history at Manchester City.

It remains to be seen whether a concrete Chelsea move for Sancho materialises before Friday’s transfer deadline, with his more-than £300,000-a-week wages a major stumbling block and United holding out for around £40million for the 24-year-old.

Signing Osimhen is more of a priority for Chelsea as they target a new No9.

The Napoli striker would prefer to join Paris Saint-Germain but Chelsea hope to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge.

Osimhen has ruled out a move to Saudi Arabia are turning down an offer from Al-Ahli over the weekend, with his agent saying the 25-year-old still had “much to do in Europe”.

Chelsea are set for a busy few days before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

As well as potential moves for forward players, the Blues want to offload several players to reduce the size of their squad and slash their wage bill.

Romelu Lukaku is advanced talks over a move to Napoli, where he will be reunited with Antonio Conte, in what are separate negotiations to any deal for Osimhen.

Bournemouth are showing interest in goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei, David Datro Fofana, Angelo Gabriel and Tino Anjorin are all also up for sale.