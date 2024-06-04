Chelsea prepared to rival Arsenal for Benjamin Sesko by triggering £56m release clause

Chelsea retain strong interest in Benjamin Sesko and are confident they can rival Arsenal for the RB Leipzig star if they progress their plans to sign a striker this summer.

Sesko is the subject of serious transfer interest after a good season in the Bundesliga and both Chelsea and Arsenal are in a strong position to land the 21-year-old RB Leipzig hitman.

His £56million release clause raises the chances of a big-money move to the Premier League.

While Arsenal could look to whittle down that fee in any potential deal with Leipzig, Chelsea may be prepared to trigger that release clause.

Benjamin Sesko has a £56m release clause (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are thought to have been given encouragement that they hold an early edge in the bid for Sesko, but that will not deter Chelsea should they opt to step up their interest.

Chelsea have tracked Victor Osimhen for some time, but at this point are not prepared to shell out the more than £100million that would be required to sign him from Napoli.

The Blues also have long-standing interest in Brighton striker Evan Ferguson, but they are not thought to be minded to make a move for the 19-year-old this summer.

Nicolas Jackson finished a mixed first season at Chelsea with 14 Premier League goals and any new arrival would compete with him at Stamford Bridge next term.

Enzo Maresca’s confirmation as Chelsea’s new head coach on Monday will now allow the Blues to press ahead at full steam in all facets of summer preparations.

Maresca described his switch to Stamford Bridge as a “dream” and the Italian will get straight to work as he seeks to get Chelsea back into the top four.

Maresca will officially start work on July 1 but has already been analysing the Chelsea squad on his summer holiday in Marbella.

Chelsea believe Maresca is the forward-thinking coach who can become the long-term boss they have craved ever since buying the club in May 2022.

The former Manchester City Under-23s coach and assistant manager to Pep Guardiola has been recruited on a five-year contract, with the club retaining the option of an extra 12 months.

Chelsea’s players are already understood to be excited about working with Maresca, who is the Blues’ fourth permanent manager in two years.