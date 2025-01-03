Chelsea in pole position to bring back former centre back, new exclusive report claims

As we enter in to the third day of the January transfer window, Chelsea are reportedly in pole position to bring back one of their former players.

That is according to one exclusive transfer report that has come out this week, claiming The Blues could be about to push for a move to sign a new centre back this window despite Argentine defender Aaron Anselmino already coming back to the squad this month too.

It looks like The Blues want to bolster the centre back areas this month, and it is not the first time we have heard this reported leading up to the winter window.

And now they are looking to bring back former centre back Marc Guehi, who has become an indispensable first team player for Crystal Palace since he left Chelsea, and has also become a regular in the England setup in recent times too.

Chelsea eyeing Guehi move

Chelsea ponder Guehi

An exclusive report from GIVEMESPORT claims Chelsea have an opportunity to lure Guehi back to Stamford Bridge during the winter window as fellow suitors Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United are not on course to spend big.

Guehi may be handed the chance to return to familiar surroundings in the coming weeks, according to the report, as Chelsea are contemplating whether to take advantage of a golden opportunity to beat Premier League rivals Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester United to his signature.

I think Guehi is a good defender but I’m not overly sure if this is the calibre of centre back that Chelsea need to bring in. I’d like to see more of a big leader at the back who dominates and is vocal. I know Guehi is a club captain at Palace, but he wouldn’t be top of my list personally.