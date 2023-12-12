Chelsea players had Christmas night out hours after Everton defeat

Reece James gathered Chelsea’s under-fire players for a Christmas bonding session in the hours after the defeat to Everton.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that Chelsea captain James had planned a Christmas night out for him and his team-mates in London on Sunday night, following the Everton game.

The defeat to Everton and James’ injury threatened to derail the evening, but the defender decided to go ahead with the night and use it as a vital bonding session.

Chelsea’s players returned from Everton to London and headed straight for the Bagatelle restaurant in Mayfair, London before moving on to Tape nightclub.

Head coach Mauricio Pochettino had given his blessing for the evening and did not feel the need to cancel it in the aftermath of another disappointing result.

James had gained approval from Pochettino and the club for the evening ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Goodison Park, originally pencilling it in as a Christmas event.

But the nature of the evening changed into a much-needed bonding session following the defeat after James had checked it could still go ahead.

Chelsea recognise that relationships within the squad need to be built and that the bonding session may help them find common ground. It is understood Pochettino also felt it could be positive.

Pochettino’s team are 12th in the Premier League and are yet to find any consistency with players yet to develop on-pitch relationships.

James was forced off in the defeat to Everton with a hamstring problem, but that did not stop him retaining responsibility for Sunday’s night out. Chelsea are now sweating on the extent of his injury.

Chelsea’s year has been recognised as being a “disaster” inside Stamford Bridge, with the club facing a dilemma over their 2023 transfer strategy.

Pochettino believes his squad would benefit from a new striker and a new defender in January, but Chelsea will have to break their recent wage structure to land a proven goalscorer such as Victor Osimhen or Ivan Toney.