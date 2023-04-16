Chelsea players aren’t fit enough, says Frank Lampard in startling admission ahead of Real Madrid clash

Frank Lampard says his Chelsea players are not as fit as their Premier League rivals, but a lack of training time means he cannot fix the issue.

Saturday’s 2-1 home defeat to Brighton means Lampard has suffered three straight defeats since taking over as caretaker manager following the departure of Graham Potter.

Brighton broke the record for shots on goal by an away team at Stamford Bridge, outrunning and outperforming 11th-place Chelsea during most of the match.

Speaking about how he will try to galvanise his squad ahead Tuesday’s Champions League return leg against Real Madrid, Lampard seemed concerned about the fitness of his squad.

Lampard said: “At the minute, it has been mostly conversations and meetings than training pitch stuff. Training pitch stuff was all pretty walkthrough and low level because of the [tiredness] in the legs.

“It is more about speaking to the players individually. When we do get the chance to work, I think the team needs some physical work. I think that’s important for us because at this level you have to be right on the limit and we are not on the limit right now.

“I think that can be a capacity thing with the players for whatever reason. It doesn’t matter how we got there but it needs to be addressed now.”

Lampard further explained that Chelsea’s lack of physical “capacity” is what makes his players look like they do not have the same hunger as their rivals.

He said: “I think maybe when some players are lacking confidence then it can be seen as a hunger thing.

“When you are a yard short, you are just a yard short. Or when you are receiving the ball and not confident, you take your first touch backwards.

“That can sometimes feel like a hunger or lack of passion thing but I don’t feel that. I feel like the players are hungry to be successful as Chelsea players.”

Chelsea trail Real Madrid 2-0 from the first leg in Spain last week.

Supporters are getting increasingly angry with what they are seeing on the pitch, with several fans above the directors’ box pictured shouting at co-owner Todd Boehly on Saturday.

They are angry that, despite his world record £600million transfer spend this season, their club has gone significantly backwards.

Asked whether Chelsea’s reputation has been damaged this season, Lampard was defiant.

He said: “I don’t care what they think of us as a club. In the early [Roman] Abramovich years, I suppose, everyone hated us and we won. So I don’t think we should think that.

“We want to strive to be the team where people have a respect for you and understand what they are going to get. At the minute, we are not giving that.”