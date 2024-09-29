The Chelsea player who won more tackles in just 20 mins than any player in Brighton win

Chelsea are off the back of another impressive win in the Premier League yesterday afternoon, scoring four more goals along the way as well.

The results are coming in for Enzo Maresca and his team so far this season as we reach six games played, and they will be hoping that they can continue this momentum and keep the heat on those challenging at the top of the league.

To do this they will need every single player in their squad to step up when called upon and as we know, they have a deep squad that is now full of quality after adding to it even more over the summer.

Youngster Renato Veiga has settled in well at Chelsea after arriving in the summer, and although he has only had a bit part role so far, that role has become quite important for Chelsea when they want to see out a game or strengthen up in the middle of the park.

Veiga a tough tackler

Veiga in action for Chelsea

As cited by Blue Footy on X, in just 20 minutes after coming on as a sub yesterday in Chelsea’s 4-2 win over Brighton, Renato Veiga won more tackles (3) than any other player on that pitch from either side.

That really is incredible when you think about it. That is what you call in impact sub because some of those tackles were vital and important to help Chelsea keep their comfortable lead and go on to win the game.

Veiga is certainly showing some real quality so far.