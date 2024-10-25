Chelsea player vows ‘I’m here to fight’ after sending strong message to Enzo Maresca

One Chelsea player has vowed that he is ‘here to fight’ after sending a very strong message to head coach Enzo Maresca this week.

The Blues have the fixtures coming in thick and fast right now after losing against Liverpool on Sunday. They beat Panathinaikos 4-1 in the Europa Conference League last night, and then they now face Newcastle twice, once in the league at the weekend, and then in the cup next week.

This means that there will be plenty of rotation from Maresca and plenty of chances for the ‘second string Xl’ to play and get minutes, as they did last night.

Maresca appears to be set with using his ‘best Xl’ in the league matches, and then his ‘second best Xl’ in cup games at the moment. Although there are some arguments that some of the players in the second string should be in the first string and that really, the second string is not even close to a second string anyway because most of them would walk into the majority of the other teams in the league bar the ones above Chelsea perhaps.

Felix here to fight

Felix amongst the goals

Joao Felix was the Chelsea hero last night, scoring two goals and assisting the penalty. He is one who has had to make do with being part of the ‘second string’ squad so far and only playing in cup games, but he has vowed to try and change that going forward.

In an interview with Chelsea after the game last night, Felix said:

“I’m here to fight for a place in the starting 11. Then it depends on the coach to choose who will play. But I’m doing my job. I’m working and every time I can, I try to up the team.”

It’s a great attitude to have.