Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: N’Golo Kante leads by example but Hakim Ziyech not good enough in stalemate

Hakim Ziyech did not influence Chelsea’s goalless draw against Wolves at Molineux (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race as they were held to a goalless draw by Wolves.

The Blues tried to have Sunday’s match at Molineux postponed due to further positive Covid-19 tests, but their request was rejected - much to manager Thomas Tuchel’s annoyance.

The frustrating stalemate leaves Chelsea third and six points behind leaders Manchester City, who sealed top spot at Christmas courtesy of their 4-0 win over struggling Newcastle at the Etihad.

James Robson was at Molineux to run the rule over Tuchel’s players...

Edouard Mendy 6

Was not overly worked. Easy save denied Leander Dendoncker and was out smart to clear a dangerous break from Wolves in the second half.

Cesar Azpilicueta 6

Needed more support from James. That was the side Wolves looked to exploit and he looked uncomfortable.

Thiago Silva 7

The best of Chelsea’s defenders, who were stretched too often by Wolves in the first half. Positioning and application were an example to others.

Antonio Rudiger 6

Went missing for Wolves’ two best chances in the first half. More in control for the second 45.

Reece James 5

Wanted to get forward, but there was too much space behind him that he failed to close down, leaving Azpilicueta exposed.

N’Golo Kante 7

Playing ahead of schedule after his knee injury. It was only when he upped the intensity that Chelsea followed. Still leading by example.

Trevoh Chalobah 5

Struggled to get a grip in midfield as Wolves repeatedly turned over possession. Booked for a rash challenge before hurting himself.

Marcos Alonso 5

Forced to defend for much of the first half. More of a threat after the break when Chelsea played higher up the pitch.

Hakim Ziyech 5

Quality was not good enough. Intensity was not enough. Chelsea needed their game-changers to do something special, but he came up short.

Christian Pulisic 5

Starved of service, but also has to take an element of responsibility for his positioning. Forced to cover as a No9, which is clearly not his favoured role. Should have done better with second-half one-on-one.

Mason Mount 6

More energy than a lot of his teammates without making those dangerous runs between the lines that we have seen of late.

Subs

Saul Niguez (Chalobah, 46) 6

Perhaps his most positive performance in a Chelsea shirt. Allowed them to get an element of control that was missing in the first half.

Mateo Kovacic (Ziyech, 65) 5

Good to see him back on the pitch. Too much to ask for him to make a meaningful difference after so long out.

Subs not used: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Barkley