Chelsea player ratings vs Wolves: N’Golo Kante leads by example but Hakim Ziyech not good enough in stalemate
Chelsea dropped more points in the Premier League title race as they were held to a goalless draw by Wolves.
The Blues tried to have Sunday’s match at Molineux postponed due to further positive Covid-19 tests, but their request was rejected - much to manager Thomas Tuchel’s annoyance.
The frustrating stalemate leaves Chelsea third and six points behind leaders Manchester City, who sealed top spot at Christmas courtesy of their 4-0 win over struggling Newcastle at the Etihad.
James Robson was at Molineux to run the rule over Tuchel’s players...
Edouard Mendy 6
Was not overly worked. Easy save denied Leander Dendoncker and was out smart to clear a dangerous break from Wolves in the second half.
Needed more support from James. That was the side Wolves looked to exploit and he looked uncomfortable.
Thiago Silva 7
The best of Chelsea’s defenders, who were stretched too often by Wolves in the first half. Positioning and application were an example to others.
Antonio Rudiger 6
Went missing for Wolves’ two best chances in the first half. More in control for the second 45.
Reece James 5
Wanted to get forward, but there was too much space behind him that he failed to close down, leaving Azpilicueta exposed.
N’Golo Kante 7
Playing ahead of schedule after his knee injury. It was only when he upped the intensity that Chelsea followed. Still leading by example.
Trevoh Chalobah 5
Struggled to get a grip in midfield as Wolves repeatedly turned over possession. Booked for a rash challenge before hurting himself.
Marcos Alonso 5
Forced to defend for much of the first half. More of a threat after the break when Chelsea played higher up the pitch.
Hakim Ziyech 5
Quality was not good enough. Intensity was not enough. Chelsea needed their game-changers to do something special, but he came up short.
Christian Pulisic 5
Starved of service, but also has to take an element of responsibility for his positioning. Forced to cover as a No9, which is clearly not his favoured role. Should have done better with second-half one-on-one.
Mason Mount 6
More energy than a lot of his teammates without making those dangerous runs between the lines that we have seen of late.
Subs
Saul Niguez (Chalobah, 46) 6
Perhaps his most positive performance in a Chelsea shirt. Allowed them to get an element of control that was missing in the first half.
Mateo Kovacic (Ziyech, 65) 5
Good to see him back on the pitch. Too much to ask for him to make a meaningful difference after so long out.
Subs not used: Kepa, Bettinelli, Sarr, Barkley