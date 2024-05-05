Chelsea player ratings vs West Ham: Moises Caicedo and Conor Gallagher provide midfield answer

Conor Gallagher was excellent again in midfield (REUTERS)

Nicolas Jackson grabbed two goals and an assist as Chelsea ran riot to thrash sorry West Ham 5-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer added his 21st Premier League goal of the season to another sparking performance, while captain Conor Gallagher lashed home a neat volley and Noni Madueke nodded in at the far post.

West Ham struck the woodwork three times but were comfortably outgunned and looked a team desperate for the end of a testing campaign.

Chelsea appeared a squad finally getting to grips with life under manager Mauricio Pochettino, who himself looks to have settled on his preferred formation.

Nick Purewal was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea players...

Djordje Petrovic – 7

Rarely called into action as the Blues ran riot. One flap at a cross aside, this was a solid showing.

Trevoh Chalobah – 8

Accomplished, adaptable, confident, low-maintenance and homegrown – could so easily be the man for Chelsea’s long term but that academy status means the Blues could sell him for pure profit in Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Thiago Silva – 8

The Brazil master’s headed assist for Madueke’s goal, coupled with a dangerous shot on target, summed up his continued all-court abilities. A player for the ages that Chelsea will miss sorely despite his advancing years.

Benoit Badiashile – 7

An assured showing and among the nucleus of Blues defenders tentatively starting to find their Stamford Bridge feet.

Marc Cucurella – 8

For long a lightning rod for supporter criticism, now the ex-Brighton full-back is the respected fulcrum of Pochettino’s most effective system. The Spain defender’s forays into midfield to fill the inverted full-back role add vital solidity to Chelsea’s ability to recycle the ball.

Moises Caicedo – 8

One half of Chelsea’s current preferred double pivot, and working neatly in tandem with skipper Conor Gallagher. The Ecuador star’s calmness on the ball and positional sense has proved a feature of Chelsea’s two derby wins this week.

Conor Gallagher – 8

The other half of that deep-lying axis with Caicedo, that has added both steel and fluency to Chelsea’s approach. Maybe Pochettino finally has a framework from which to build in west London. Blasted a captain’s goal too with a well-weighted volley.

Noni Madueke – 8

Nodded home from Silva’s header for a facile finish, but that proved fine reward for a performance of graft and guile.

Noni Madueke was a constant threat for the Blues (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Cole Palmer - 9

Becoming just the third 21-year-old to pass 30 goal involvements in a Premier League season speaks volumes on his immediate talismanic status. Set this rout rolling with another fine finish in an exceptional campaign and was excellent throughout.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 7

Perhaps unfortunate not to end the day with a goal or an assist, but his inch-perfect corner allowed Silva to tee up Madueke’s goal.

Nicolas Jackson – 9

After so much huffing and puffing, finally Jackson brought the house down. Two goals and an assist proved a return as popular as it was well deserved for an industrious individual who has been pushing hard to make things click.

Substitutes:

Axel Disasi (for Silva, 81mins) – 7

Christopher Nkunku (for Mudryk, 75mins) – 7

Malo Gusto (for Chalobah, 81mins) – 6

Cesare Casadei (for Madueke, 75mins) – 6

Alfie Gilchrist (for Palmer, 88mins) – 7

Unused: Bettinelli, Sterling, Colwill, Deivid.