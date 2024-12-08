Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Cole Palmer an utter delight but Jadon Sancho is Blues' best

Chelsea produced a remarkable comeback to beat Tottenham 4-3 and close the gap on Premier League leaders Liverpool to just four points.

Goals from Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski had put the home side 2-0 up inside 11 minutes in a dream start for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

However, Jadon Sancho pulled one back before half-time, with Cole Palmer then equalising from the penalty spot after the break.

Enzo Fernandez struck to put the Blues ahead, before Palmer’s dinked penalty secured the three points.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

Robert Sanchez 4

Backed to start despite Filip Jorgensen impressing in midweek. Status as No1 is becoming increasingly hard to justify following yet another jittery display.

Moises Caicedo 7

Another start at right-back but was missed at the heart of midfield and moved there at half-time. Lucky to stay on the pitch after dreadful tackle on Sarr but took full advantage by winning the penalty.

Benoit Badiashile 6

Preferred to Tosin Adarabioyo as partner to Colwill. Played teammates into trouble with poor passes on more than one occasion.

Levi Colwill 6

Outsmarted by Solanke’s movement for Spurs opener.

Marc Cucurella 4

A nightmare start for the defender, who slipped in the lead up to both early Tottenham goals. Changed his boots and recovered.

Romeo Lavia 6

Snapped into midfield tackles. A bit unlucky to be victim of tactical change at half-time. Booked.

Enzo Fernandez 7

Continued his terrific form with a third goal in four league games.

Pedro Neto 5

Underwhelming display from the Portuguese, who came off second-best against Destiny Udogie.

Cole Palmer 8

Spent most of the first-half trying to dodge the hail of paper thrown from Spurs’s pre-match tifo. Fluffed huge chance when mis-kicking but was never going to falter from the penalty spot. Panenka for second was an utter delight.

Jadon Sancho 8

Recalled to starting lineup despite Noni Madueke impressing in midweek and made it two goals in two league games with terrific strike. Chelsea’s best player. Involved in move for first penalty, too.

Nicolas Jackson 6

A different player now to the one who scored a bizarre hat-trick on this ground last season but was largely nullified here.

Substitutes

Malo Gusto (Lavia 46’) 7

Gave Chelsea the balance they lacked before half-time.

Christopher Nkunku (Jackson 76’) N/A

Noni Madueke (Neto 86’) N/A

Joao Felix (Palmer 90’) N/A

Renato Veiga (Cucurella 90’) N/A

Unused: Jorgensen, Tosin, Disasi, Dewsbury-Hall.