Chelsea player ratings vs Tottenham: Reece James mixes in the dark arts to keep Son Heung-min quiet

Reece James produced a fine display against Tottenham (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Harry Kane stunned Chelsea with a header in the dying seconds of the game to earn his side a point away at Stamford Bridge.

Reece James thought he won it with a lifted finish over Hugo Lloris in the 77th minute after Kalidou Koulibaly opened the scoring with a volley from a Marc Cucurella corner in the first half.

Thomas Tuchel, Antonio Conte and their assistants were booked after squaring up following Tottenham’s equalising goal by Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. Red cards were later dished out to the coaches following a full-time fracas.

It was another game to go down in the folklore of the fixture with Conor Gallagher, Raheem Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella all making their home debuts in front of the new Boehly-Clearlake ownership group.

Here is how Nizaar Kinsella rated the Chelsea performers at Stamford Bridge...

Edouard Mendy - 7

Mendy was rarely tested in his 50th appearance for Chelsea in all competitions but typically made big saves when called upon. He saved a one-on-one effort by rushing out quickly on Ryan Sessegnon midway through the first half and did the same in the second half against Son Heung-min.

Made a wonderful save in the 94th minute from an Eric Dier header.

Reece James - 9

ABSOLUTE SCENES!! 🤯



Reece James fires Chelsea back in front! The space he had... 😬 pic.twitter.com/FTGOafBd4v — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 14, 2022

Anyone who keeps Son Heung-min quiet deserves a very high rating. He was tasked with man marking the South Korea international who was the joint-top scorer in the Premier League last season.

When he was eventually beaten by Son, he brought him down in a tactical foul to take a yellow card. Mixing the dark arts with his physicality ensured a rare anonymous display for Son.

Looked like he would prove the match winner when lifting a simple finish by Hugo Lloris after moving to wing back in a genius tactical switch by Tuchel, but made the unforunate deflection to turn home Spurs’ leveller.

Story continues

Thiago Silva - 6

Rarely troubled by Spurs but kept possession ticking over in his central role. Made one good block when he needed to against Son.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 9

A dream home debut with the volleyed goal and he even attempted another just moments later with an overhead kick. His play in possession was also excellent and, with three shots, he seemed determined to be amongst the goals on his home debut.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 8

Loftus-Cheek’s direct running caused all kinds of problems and twisted Tuchel’s complex system into an asymmetrical one. He intelligently chose when to drift into midfield or out wide depending on the movements of Reece James. Attempted a weak header from a Jorginho cross.

N’Golo Kante - 9

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Kante was the big game player at his very best once again. A huge part of the display that silenced Harry Kane, blocking his passing lanes with his energy. A goal threat from long range with his shooting and a creative outlet, it was a complete performance from a world class player.

Unfortunately, he proved fragile leaving the field injured once again with Gallagher coming on in his place.

Jorginho - 6

An un-Jorginho sliding tackle in the 11th minute crunched into Dejan Kulusevski to set the tone of his team’s performance. Dogged, creative and a huge part of the tactical plan, the Italy international was a key figure. His wonderful in-swinging cross in the 45th minute could have earned him an assist if Loftus-Cheek met it correctly.

Marc Cucurella - 8

Cucurella produced a series of great tackles throughout, including one in the 49th minute to cut out a counterattack. He blocked shots and got an assist for Koulibaly’s goal.

Mason Mount - 6

He lead the press well but blazed one of his few chances over in the 37th minute. Energetic without being overly creative. He missed a chance to put the gloss on the result in the 85th minute.

Kai Havertz - 7

(Action Images via Reuters)

It could have been Havertz and not James who was being lauded as the match winner but he missed a sitter just moments before the second goal.

Still, he linked up very well with his fellow attackers Mount and Sterling in one of his best performances in recent times.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Beautiful backheel to help win the corner for the goal. He also provided the assist for the winning goal. Sterling has slotted in seamlessly and been the highest performing attacker in Chelsea’s first two games.

Substitutions:

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

He came on part of a genius tactical switch to allow Reece James to run rampant down the wing that Son was defending. On his 450th appearance for the club, he was adequate.

Conor Gallagher - N/A

Christian Pulisic - N/A

Armando Broja - N/A

Unused subs: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Ben Chilwell, Trevoh Chalobah, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech.