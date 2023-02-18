Chelsea player ratings vs Southampton: Joao Felix’s worst game yet but Raheem Sterling almost saves the day
Chelsea slipped to yet another defeat after James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick allowed Southampton to overcome their own crisis and win at Stamford Bridge.
The England international produced a spectacular moment of skill in the 46th minute to close in on David Beckham’s free-kick record in the Premier League.
Raheem Sterling came closest for Chelsea after being introduced from the bench but the Blues weren’t good enough and booed off at full-time.
They are left in 10th place after 23 matches and having scored just 23 goals this season.
Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge watching the action.
Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5
Made a great early save from Kamaldeen Sulemana from close range, but saw Ward-Prowse’s free-kick whistle past him.
Cesar Azpilicueta - 5
Played on the front foot, attacking and hitting the side netting in the 28th minute after being played in for a good chance.
Benoit Badiashile - 5
His misjudged defensive action almost saw Chelsea go one down allowing Kamaldeen Sulemana to shoot from close range.
Kalidou Koulibaly - 4
His one good action was clearing a Stuart Armstrong shot off the line, but booked shortly after for a high foot and was lucky not to be sent off after a foul on Stuart Armstrong in transition shortly before James Ward-Prowse’s goal. Taken off at half-time.
Ben Chilwell - 6
Chilwell was an important outlet as the Saints snuffed out attacks in central areas, producing impressing crosses and a high-energy display.
Enzo Fernandez - 5
A bit un-tidy in possession against a physical Southampton team.
Mateo Kovacic - 6
Returning after over a month out, the Croatia international was tidy in his job as a tempo-setting midfielder.
Noni Madueke - 5
His direct, aggressive play led to a good run and shot to relieve pressure in the 13th minute. The lively attackers had some impact on the game, unlike most of his peers.
Joao Felix - 5
A very quiet first half saw him tactically snuffed out by caretaker manager Ruben Selles’ clever set up. His worst game yet in Blue.
Mason Mount - 5
Mount struggled despite getting the backing of his fans ahead of kick-off in a display in the Matthew Harding End. Starting in an unfavoured left-wing position, but moving into the no10 position, Mount couldn’t reach his usual level.
David Datro Fofana - 4
Making his first start for Chelsea, the 20-year-old striker was selected ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and produced some nice runs through midfield and set up a chance for Azpilicueta. Ended up being hauled off at half-time after failing to be any threat in the box.
Subs:
Wesley Fofana - 6
He looked steady in his first appearance for over three months but was rarely tested in the second half as Chelsea searched for the equaliser.
Raheem Sterling - 7
He arrived to save the day at half-time and immediately produced an in-swinging cross that almost led to a Mount headed goal. Almost scored twice within the space of a few minutes after linking well with Kai Havertz, transforming the game.
Mykhailo Mudryk - 6
Didn’t have long to impact the game, but produced a few nice dribbles.
Kai Havertz - 7
Made an impact on his team as a focal point for the attack, linking the play well with the other forwards.
Trevoh Chalaboh - N/A
Conor Gallagher - N/A
Unused subs: Bettinelli; Hall, Zakaria