Chelsea player ratings vs Southampton: Joao Felix’s worst game yet but Raheem Sterling almost saves the day

Chelsea slipped to yet another defeat after James Ward-Prowse’s stunning free-kick allowed Southampton to overcome their own crisis and win at Stamford Bridge.

The England international produced a spectacular moment of skill in the 46th minute to close in on David Beckham’s free-kick record in the Premier League.

Raheem Sterling came closest for Chelsea after being introduced from the bench but the Blues weren’t good enough and booed off at full-time.

They are left in 10th place after 23 matches and having scored just 23 goals this season.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge watching the action.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5

Made a great early save from Kamaldeen Sulemana from close range, but saw Ward-Prowse’s free-kick whistle past him.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 5

Played on the front foot, attacking and hitting the side netting in the 28th minute after being played in for a good chance.

Benoit Badiashile - 5

His misjudged defensive action almost saw Chelsea go one down allowing Kamaldeen Sulemana to shoot from close range.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 4

His one good action was clearing a Stuart Armstrong shot off the line, but booked shortly after for a high foot and was lucky not to be sent off after a foul on Stuart Armstrong in transition shortly before James Ward-Prowse’s goal. Taken off at half-time.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Chilwell was an important outlet as the Saints snuffed out attacks in central areas, producing impressing crosses and a high-energy display.

Enzo Fernandez - 5

A bit un-tidy in possession against a physical Southampton team.

Mateo Kovacic - 6

Returning after over a month out, the Croatia international was tidy in his job as a tempo-setting midfielder.

Noni Madueke - 5

His direct, aggressive play led to a good run and shot to relieve pressure in the 13th minute. The lively attackers had some impact on the game, unlike most of his peers.

Joao Felix - 5

A very quiet first half saw him tactically snuffed out by caretaker manager Ruben Selles’ clever set up. His worst game yet in Blue.

Story continues

Mason Mount - 5

Mount struggled despite getting the backing of his fans ahead of kick-off in a display in the Matthew Harding End. Starting in an unfavoured left-wing position, but moving into the no10 position, Mount couldn’t reach his usual level.

David Datro Fofana - 4

Making his first start for Chelsea, the 20-year-old striker was selected ahead of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and produced some nice runs through midfield and set up a chance for Azpilicueta. Ended up being hauled off at half-time after failing to be any threat in the box.

Subs:

Wesley Fofana - 6

He looked steady in his first appearance for over three months but was rarely tested in the second half as Chelsea searched for the equaliser.

Raheem Sterling - 7

So close: Sterling saw his effort cleared off the line (AFP via Getty Images)

He arrived to save the day at half-time and immediately produced an in-swinging cross that almost led to a Mount headed goal. Almost scored twice within the space of a few minutes after linking well with Kai Havertz, transforming the game.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6

Didn’t have long to impact the game, but produced a few nice dribbles.

Kai Havertz - 7

Made an impact on his team as a focal point for the attack, linking the play well with the other forwards.

Trevoh Chalaboh - N/A

Conor Gallagher - N/A

Unused subs: Bettinelli; Hall, Zakaria