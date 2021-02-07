Chelsea player ratings vs Sheffield United: Timo Werner impresses; Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount good again
Chelsea made it three straight wins under Thomas Tuchel with a 2-1 victory against Sheffield United.
A second-half penalty from Jorginho secured three points for the Blues and got Antonio Rudiger out of trouble after his nightmare own goal had cancelled out Mason Mount's opener.
James Robson was at Bramall Lane to run the rule over the Chelsea players...
Edouard Mendy 6
Beaten by his own player to end his clean sheet run. Vital late save ensured the points.
Cesar Azpilicueta 7
Absolutely freezing conditions and he goes with short sleeves and no gloves. Authoritative performance from the skipper.
Antonio Rudiger 7
An absolute horror moment from him saw Tuchel concede his first goal as Chelsea manager – turning past Mendy from close range. Produced some important interceptions after than to preserve the lead.
Andreas Christensen 7
Fitted in seamlessly to replace the injured Thiago Silva. Now looks to be ahead of Kurt Zouma in the pecking order.
Reece James 6
A positive, attacking performance from him on the right. Might have done better with a second half effort.
Jorginho 6
Two goals in the space of four days for the Italian, who is right back in the picture at Chelsea under Tuchel.
Emerging as an important figure in Tuchel’s system. Always showing for the ball and willing to break the lines to make things happen.
Ben Chilwell 6
Relieved when his foul on Basham in the box was overruled by VAR due to offside. Got forward well to press high up.
Mason Mount 7
Another bright performance in a more advanced role. Did really well for his goal – but a deeper position may still be his most effective long-term.
Timo Werner 8 | Star man
His runs got him beyond Sheffield United’s defence to create Chelsea’s best openings, including the move to set up Mount’s opener and Jorginho’s second half penalty.
Olivier Giroud 5
Struggled to find space against a deep-lying defence. Didn’t do a lot to convince Tuchel he should lead the line.
Substitues
Callum Hudson-Odoi (Giroud, 62’) 5
Stretched Sheffield United after coming on.
Marcos Alonso(Chilwell, 62’) 5
Added more drive down the left.
N’Golo Kante (Werner, 75’) 5
Helped give Chelsea more control late on.
