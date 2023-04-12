Chelsea player ratings vs Real Madrid: Fofana bullied by Vinicius Jr and let down by James as Felix falters

Consoled: Wesley Fofana endured a nightmare evening for Chelsea at the Bernabeu (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea lost 2-0 away at Real Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final first-leg tie after Ben Chilwell was sent off.

The England left-back received his marching orders just shy of the hour mark at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Frank Lampard’s side trailing by a single goal after a first-half tap-in from Karim Benzema.

Madrid could only add one more goal with that numerical advantage, substitute Marco Asensio sweeping past Kepa with just over 15 minutes to play after being teed up by the excellent Vinicius Jr.

Benzema and Mason Mount both had huge chances in stoppage time, but Real will take a two-goal advantage to Stamford Bridge for next week’s all-important second leg.

Nizaar Kinsella was at the Santiago Bernabeu to rate the Chelsea players.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5

Took some blame for both goals but didn’t have much time to react to the opener, while he had his view blocked for the second. His biggest fault was in struggling to play out from the back.

Kalidou Koulibaly - 6

Arguably Chelsea’s best defender, stepped up to play out of pressure excellently and worked hard to keep his side in it. Unfortunately came off injured.

Thiago Silva - 5

Saved Chelsea with a goal-line clearance from a Vinicius dinked effort, but found himself often beaten by Benzema. A tough ask for a player to come in after two training sessions to face the 14-time winners.

Wesley Fofana - 4

Completely bullied in his duels against Vinicius. The Real Madrid talisman won almost all his battles whether latching onto crosses or running at the Frenchman. In fairness to Fofana, Reece James didn’t help him enough.

Ben Chilwell - 4

The England international was sent off for a last-man foul on Rodrygo. A low moment after signing a two-year extension to his contract this week.

Mateo Kovacic - 5

The quietest of the midfield three and barely exerted any influence over a game against his former club.

Enzo Fernandez - 6

His through ball was crucial in the build-up to Joao Felix’s early shot. His switches of play to the wing-backs also helped Chelsea escape pressure until Luka Modric began stopping them.

N’Golo Kante - 5

Involved in several good early counter-attacks that led to a Felix chance. He faded as the match went on.

Reece James - 4

Playing very high up the pitch, James was good going forward and set up a chance for Raheem Sterling but left Fofana stranded one-on-one against Vinicius. He lost the ball for the goal and doesn’t look fit.

Joao Felix - 5

The 23-year-old had two shots on goal but didn’t make the most of either. He didn’t show enough for the ball and didn’t look comfortable trying to run in behind a dominant Madrid.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Whenever Sterling was involved he was very, very good. He got Camavinga booked in the sixth minute with some stunning wide play and acted as a centre-forward at times, having the best effort of the first half.

He was sacrificed after Chilwell’s sending off.

Substitutes

Marc Cucurella - 4

Lost his man after coming on which led to Chilwell’s red card.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Unlucky to have been overlooked so often by Graham Potter and Bruno Saltor but he did well on his return from the bench.

Kai Havertz - 6

A very willing runner, doing a thankless task up front on his own.

Conor Gallagher - N/A

Mason Mount - N/A