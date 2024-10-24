Chelsea player ratings vs Panathanikos: Joao Felix oozes class as Mykhailo Mudryk offers perfect response

At the double: Joao Felix bagged a brace for Chelsea in Athens (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea made it two wins from two in Europe by claiming a big win over Panathinaikos in the Conference League.

After a somewhat shaky start, the Blues romped to a 4-1 victory in Athens, with Joao Felix bagging a brace while both Mykhailo Mudryk and Christopher Nkunku also got on the scoresheet.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated in Athens...

Filip Jorgensen 7

Came through concussion protocols to start and made a terrific early save to deny Jedvaj.

Axel Disasi 6

Rash defending gave away free-kick from which hosts almost scored. Again, looked uncomfortable at right-back but went close to adding his name to scoresheet. Good goalline clearance late on.

Benoit Badiashile 6

Physicality helped snuff out occasional Panathanikos breaks.

Renato Veiga 7

Versatility continues to be of such use to Maresca in terms of squad management. Impressive, though almost blotted his copybook with comical near-own-goal late on.

Marc Cucurella 6

Started in Europe for the first time this season after missing trip to Liverpool through suspension. Balances the team nicely, but that he played 90 minutes suggests Malo Gusto may keep his place on Sunday.

Enzo Fernandez 6

Went close with ferocious drive from edge of the box, which was tipped over the bar. May not have done enough to win back league shirt, though.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall 7

Still finding his feet in a Chelsea shirt but involved in the build-up to the first two goals here. Had much more joy in transition as game opened up after half-time.

Pedro Neto 6

An opportunity to put pressure on Jadon Sancho’s league place was in danger of being squandered, with the Portuguese wasteful with delivery in good positions early on. Made amends with terrific, stood-up cross for Mudryk.

Joao Felix 8

Scored the opener from close range after intelligent flick, then added a second via a deflection before winning the penalty. Such a classy player.

Mykhailo Mudryk 8

An encouraging night for the Ukrainian, who laid on Felix’s opener and then showed great desire to head the second. Assisted the third, too. Much needed after failing to even make the bench at Liverpool.

Big night: Mudryk made a telling impact for Chelsea on Thursday night (REUTERS)

Christopher Nkunku 6

Hardly involved in the first-half but confident penalty while being targeted with laser pens made it four goals in as many European games.

Substitutes

Tyrique George (Neto 62’) 6

A lively cameo from the youngster, who almost created a hat-trick chance for Felix.

Marc Guiu (Nkunku 62’) 5

Felt a good opportunity for the young striker, who is yet to score for Chelsea, but did not threaten.

Cesare Casadei (Fernandez 71’) N/A

Carney Chukwuemeka (Dewsbury-Hall 77’) N/A

Unused: Sanchez, Bergstrom, Tosin, Rak-Sayki, Madueke, Sancho, Mheuka