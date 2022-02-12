Chelsea player ratings vs Palmeiras: Kai Havertz with another huge goal while Andreas Christensen is crucial

(REUTERS)

Chelsea became world champions for the first time with an extra-time win over Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final.

After Romelu Lukaku had put the Blues in front, Cavalcante Veiga levelled from the spot as the match went beyond 90 minutes.

It looked like a penalty shootout was on the cards, but Kai Havertz stepped up with a penalty of his own to win it for Chelsea.

James Robson was in Abu Dhabi to deliver his verdict on Chelsea’s performers...

Edouard Mendy 6

Recalled to the starting line-up to underline how important this game was for Chelsea. Had little to do before being beaten by the second half penalty.

Andreas Christensen 8

Got Chelsea out of trouble on a number of occasions – not least a double intervention in the first half to deny Ze Rafael and Dudu on the same break.

Thiago Silva 6

Inexplicably jumped with his arm raised to gift Palmeiras a penalty. Before that he had been caught out on a couple occasions by quick breaks from the Brazilians.

Toni Rudiger 7

Aggressive and in control at the back – and an aerial threat from set pieces. Dealt with everything in the air and had a good physical battle with Rony.

Cesar Azpilicueta 6

Aiming to complete the full set of medals for Chelsea – but he was not the attacking threat his side needed him to be.

N’Golo Kante 6

Swept up much of the danger and allowed Kovicic to burst forward by covering the danger behind.

Mateo Kovacic 7

Totally justified the call to start him ahead of Jorginho. His driving run was pivotal in the build-up to Lukaku’s goal by shifting the momentum in an instant.

Callum Hudson-Odoi 7

His crossing was a threat from early on and it was his ball into the box was begging for Lukaku to convert for Chelsea’s opener.

Mason Mount 5

Chelsea will hope his injury is not serious. Had bright moments without providing the telling ball in the final third.

Romelu Lukaku 7

A quality header to put Chelsea ahead to make it two in two and give rise to hope that he has turned a corner. So it was a surprise to see him go off as Tuchel went in search of a winner.

Kai Havertz 8

He does like to score in front of Abramovich. The man whose goal clinched the Champions League last season, also scored from the spot to make Chelsea champions of the world.

Subs:

Christian Pulisic (Mount, 31) 6

Made a difference when he came on. Stretched Palmeiras with his runs and came close to finding the net with one second half effort.

Timo Werner (Lukaku, 76) 5

Thrown on to try to win the game in normal time, but rarely got behind Palmeiras.

Saul Niguez (Hudson-Odoi, 76) 5

Kept up Chelsea’s in tiring conditions, but Hudson-Odoi was missed after his departure.

Hakim Ziyech (Kovacic, 91) 5

Lively at the start of extra time without and one dangerous cross deserved a better finish.

Malang Sarr (Christensen, 91) 6

Once again showed his value – allowing Chelsea to go to a back four.