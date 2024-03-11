Chelsea player ratings vs Newcastle: Cole Palmer a star as Mykhailo Mudryk delivers electric cameo

Star duo: Mykhailo Mudryk and Cole Palmer both netted superb goals for Chelsea (John Walton/PA Wire)

Chelsea boosted their hopes of a top-half finish with an entertaining 3-2 win over Newcastle at Stamford Bridge, easing the pressure on manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Nicolas Jackson turned Cole Palmer's shot into the net after just six minutes to put the hosts in front but Newcastle hit back before the interval through Alexander Isak's superb finish.

Palmer's low strike from 25 yards restored Chelsea's lead after the break and substitute Mykhailo Mudryk made it 3-1 with a fine solo goal.

But Jacob Murphy's screamer in the 90th minute set up a nervy finale, with the Blues holding on to record an important win.

Here's how we rated the Chelsea players...

Djordje Petrovic 6

Little he could do about Isak's outstanding finish or Murphy's late screamer. Parried a Miguel Almiron effort at the start of the second half.

Malo Gusto 8

Involved in the opening goal and always a threat going forward. Looks like a quality player.

Axel Disasi 7

Could not close down Isak for the Newcastle goal, though it was a brilliant strike. Occasionally tested but did well enough.

Trevoh Chalobah 5

Careless in the build-up to the Newcastle leveller and perhaps could have got to Murphy quicker for the second.

Marc Cucurella 5

Did not get forward and easily turned by Murphy ahead of his late consolation.

Enzo Fernandez 7

Got an assist for Palmer's second goal, although it was all about the finish. Kept the ball well enough.

Moises Caicedo 7

Made some important interventions defensively and helped to keep Bruno Guimaraes quiet in a good battle.

Cole Palmer 9

Scored and assisted - both unerring strikes from outside the box - in a man-of-the-match display. The likeliest Chelsea player to make something happen all night. A star.

Conor Gallagher 7

Full of willing running and inadvertently assisted the third goal when Mudryk stole the ball off his toes. Tested Martin Dubravka late on.

Raheem Sterling 6

Unlucky to have an effort cleared off the line after racing clear and wriggling away from Dubravka - but really should have scored.

Had a couple of other decent efforts at goal, one saved and another flashed just wide. Often on the periphery, though.

Nicolas Jackson 7

Rightfully claimed the opening goal after a deft flick which helped Palmer's shot into the corner. Had a second ruled out for offside and was lively, also playing a big part in the build-up to Chelsea's third.

Subs

Mykhailo Mudryk (Sterling 70') 8

Took his goal superbly, showing skill and composure to weave through a couple of challenges and round Dubravka. A big moment for the Ukrainian, who was full of menacing running on the counter.

Cesare Casadei (Palmer 85') 6

Tidy in a late run out.

Carney Chukwuemeka (Jackson 90') (N/A)

Not used: Sanchez, Silva, Madueke, Deivid, Gilchrist, Acheampong.