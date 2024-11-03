Chelsea player ratings vs Manchester United: Moises Caicedo superb but Cole Palmer strangely off key

Superb: Moises Caicedo scored a brilliant volley against Manchester United (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea could only muster a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Moises Caicedo cancelled out a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the second-half as both teams underwhelmed.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated at Old Trafford...

Robert Sanchez 5

Did he need to lunge so desperately at Hojlund’s feet when the striker’s touch had taken him wide? Penalty concession the latest in a mounting list of errors.

Malo Gusto 5

Doesn't have many poor games but this was one. Replaced at half-time as Maresca rebalanced his side. Booked.

Wesley Fofana 6

Left exposed on more than one occasion by Gusto’s adventurous role. Appreciated James’s redeployment at the break.

Levi Colwill 5

Got the better of Hojlund in the physical battle but caught out on halfway several times.

Reece James 6

Again deployed at left-back and, unsurprisingly, looked a little disoriented. Caught under cross for chance Rashford put against woodwork. Much better when shifted right at the break.

Moises Caicedo 9

Superb in the middle of the park even before his brilliant volley. Read the game well and moved the ball quickly through the line to take advantage of United’s lack of mobility. Clearance in own six-yard both in stoppage time denied United winner.

Romeo Lavia 6

Preferred to Enzo Fernandez again and was solid enough before being replaced by the Argentine.

Noni Madueke 5

Hit the woodwork with early header, though effort may have been brought back for a foul on Casemiro anyway.

Cole Palmer 6

Some exquisite touches but decision-making was strangely off.

Cole Palmer was not at his best during Chelsea’s draw with Manchester United (AFP via Getty Images)

Pedro Neto 6

Got very little change out of Diogo Dalot in the first half. Went close with low drive just beyond the far corner.

Nicolas Jackson 5

His quietest game for some time. Disappointing lack of service given his pace ought to have troubled the sluggish De Ligt. Couldn't sort feet out when deflection put Caicedo pass in behind.

Substitutes

Marc Cucurella (Gusto 46’) 7

Team looked much better balanced after his arrival. May have won back his place.

Mykhailo Muydryk (Madueke 71’) 6

Enzo Fernandez (Lavia 71’) 5

Skied glaring chance from Jackson lay-off.

Unused: Jorgensen, Tosin, Badiashile, Cucurella, Veiga, Felix, Nkunku