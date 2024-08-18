Chelsea player ratings vs Man City: Robert Sanchez lets himself down; Cole Palmer quiet

Mistake: Robert Sanchez (Getty Images)

Erling Haaland and Mateo Kovacic struck to consign Chelsea to a 2-0 defeat in Enzo Maresca’s first competitive match at the Blues helm.

Manchester City launched their bid for an unprecedented fifth consecutive Premier League crown in comfort at Stamford Bridge, keeping Cole Palmer quiet and thwarting Maresca’s bid for a fast start in west London.

Chelsea have now gone 10 matches without a win over City, dating all the way back to the 2021 Champions League final victory over Pep Guardiola’s men in Porto.

Chelsea were bright in patches, but Haaland’s opener was frustratingly simple in the end, and ex-Blues man Kovacic’s late effort the result of a stray pass from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Robert Sanchez 5

A solid performance let down at the last by a poor clearance that gifted City the build-up to Kovacic’s goal. Maresca demands first-class distribution from his goalkeepers, and unless Sanchez can sharpen up his position will be under big threat from new arrival Filip Jorgensen.

Malo Gusto 5

Turned too many times by City’s wide men, and struggled on the ball in attack too. Will have plenty better days than this in Chelsea blue this term.

Wesley Fofana 6

Looked sharp and composed in plenty of situations but the new-look Chelsea are still building connections and have some way to go to hit their stride.

Levi Colwill 6

Another to turn in a performance of some promise, Colwill and Fofana have the potential to forge a fine centre-back pairing for Chelsea.

Marc Cucurella 6

Tidy overall in defence but never had the chance to cut loose in attack. Chelsea will hope he can transfer his Euros form as the Spain star settles back into the domestic season with the Blues.

Romeo Lavia 7

A solid showing at the base of the Chelsea midfield, the former Manchester City and Southampton man delivered a performance of promise for the campaign ahead. After last term was an injury write-off, Chelsea will hope the 20-year-old can now put a string of performances together.

Moises Caicedo 5

A particularly quiet showing from a player that Chelsea desperately need to deliver not just in the long-run but in the short term too.

Enzo Fernandez 6

Found some dangerous positions in attack and tried to link the play, but could not make any of his opportunities count. Will need to raise his leadership levels too, especially when the Blues come under pressure.

Cole Palmer 5

Kept entirely quiet by a well-drilled Manchester City side. One of the true stars of last season can hardly come in for much criticism for failing to dominate against City, but the England man will doubtless be frustrated not to have had more influence.

Christopher Nkunku 6

Grafted hard all day and battled to keep shape and discipline off the ball, but could never truly escape the City cover in a typically tight encounter.

Nicolas Jackson 7

Led the line well and managed to create several opportunities when threading passes on the turn. Will kick himself for not managing to beat Ederson from point-blank range however.

Replacements

Pedro Neto (for Nkunku, 58mins) 5

Struggled to find the pace of the game on his debut.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (for Lavia, 67) 6

Could not put a foot on the ball to turn the tide.

Marc Guiu (for Jackson, 67) 5

Hardly had a touch up front as City turned the screw to seal their win.

Renato Veiga (for Cucurella, 79) 5

A tough assignment stepping in and trying to turn things around, but he was unable to meet the brief.

Unused: Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Mudryk, Jorgensen.