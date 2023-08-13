Chelsea player ratings vs Liverpool: Enzo Fernandez produces best display but Levi Colwill too exposed

Enzo Fernandez shone in Chelsea’s opening match of the season (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino’s new look Chelsea passed their first test with a much-improved display to draw 1-1 home to Liverpool.

An exceptional Luis Diaz goal broke the deadlock at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea fought back and equalised through debutant Axel Disasi.

Five players made their Chelsea debuts as Reece James took the armband for the first time since being named club captain this week. He did, however, come off injured amid ongoing doubts about his reoccurring injuries.

After a close first half, Chelsea improved to dominate the second and were unlucky not to earn all three points.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Pochettino’s first match inside Stamford Bridge witnessing the action...

Robert Sanchez - 6

Nothing he could have done about Diaz’s goal on his debut.

Axel Disasi - 7

The Frenchman scored on debut, tapping in a second ball after a corner in the 37th minute. He did, however, struggle defensively.

Thiago Silva - 6

Blocked shots from both Jota and Salah, generally looking his usual assured self.

Levi Colwill - 5

Colwill was too often exposed in one-versus-one duels against Mohammed Salah but improved in the second half on his Chelsea debut.

Reece James - 8

Created huge chances for Nicolas Jackson, Raheem Sterling and Chilwell in his first 90 minutes as club captain.

Enzo Fernandez - 8

Produced possibly his best display in a Chelsea shirt. The midfielder was tenacious, a goal threat and highly creative over the 90 minutes.

Conor Gallagher - 8

Chelsea’s most withdrawn midfielder competed well, won the ball back time and again and proved a point with Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia potentially coming in.

Ben Chilwell - 8

Dangerous in an advanced wing-back role down the left, set up Disasi’s opener and had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside call a minute later.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 6

The 19-year-old breezed in and out of the match in an advanced midfield role.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Unlucky not to force a Trent Alexander-Arnold own goal and was dangerous throughout, linking well with Reece James.

Story continues

Nicolas Jackson - 7

Jackson proved an outstanding target man against Liverpool’s high line, threatening with several efforts but couldn’t deliver that moment.

Substitutes

Malo Gusto - 7

Chelsea’s fifth debutant from the bench slotted in effortlessly for James, helping the team continue their second half domination.

Ian Maatsen - 5

Couldn’t shine in his cameo playing out of position on the left-wing.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6

Looked dangerous but also gave the ball away a lot when he came on, perhaps showing why he didn’t start.

Lesley Ugochukwu - N/A

Unused substitutes: Bergstrom, Cucurella, Madueke, Santos, Burstow