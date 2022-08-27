Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester: Brainless from Conor Gallagher but Raheem Sterling most creative force

Nizaar Kinsella
·3 min read
Chelsea player ratings vs Leicester: Brainless from Conor Gallagher but Raheem Sterling most creative force
Raheem Sterling’s two goals allowed Chelsea to overcome Conor Gallagher’s red card and beat Leicester 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

The £47.5million signing from Leicester opened the scoring with a deflected shot just minutes after half time and added a second by tapping in Reece James’s drilled cross.

Harvey Barnes equalised with a brilliant left foot finish but Chelsea held on for all three points on Saturday afternoon. It was a vital victory against a team in crisis that most expected the Blues to beat.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea players...

Edouard Mendy - 6

Mendy was let off by referee Paul Tierney after losing out in a duel with Harvey Barnes on a corner which led to a goal. Redeemed himself with a big save in the last minute of the first half against Timothy Castagne.

Reece James - 8

Playing in a hybrid right back/right centre back position, Reece James was able to impact the game at both ends of the pitch. He had to show discipline in his role but still hit the post after hitting two cross-field balls, late on into the first half.

Ultimately, it was James’s moment of quality that won the game as he crossed it in for Sterling to make it 2-0.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Chalobah made his first appearance of the season in match day four for Chelsea and he completed the full 90 minutes under immense pressure.

It could be his final appearance for a while in Chelsea’s blue as loan interest heat up and he will have impressed the scouts watching on.

Thiago Silva - 7

He was solid enough throughout without producing any obvious actions. Typically marshalled his shapeshifting defence through with usual assuredness.

Cleared several balls late on when Chelsea were under real pressure from the Midlands side.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek - 7

Missed a close-range chance in the sixth minute but was a threat all game with his underlapping runs. In a slightly more central role than the last few weeks, he contributed with great work ethic to the team’s defensive display.

Conor Gallagher - 3

Made a big but clean tackle on Harvey Barnes in the third minute to cut out a counter attack and grew from there. Unluckily booked for bringing down Keinan Dewsbery-Hall.

He was then sent off for a brainless professional foul despite having begun the game well. It soured what was his first home start.

Conor Gallagher was sent off inside 30 minutes on a disastrous afternoon for the midfielder (Action Images via Reuters)
Conor Gallagher was sent off inside 30 minutes on a disastrous afternoon for the midfielder (Action Images via Reuters)

Jorginho - 6

His pressing led to a counter which almost saw Loftus-Cheek score from. He found himself being substituted once again which also showed he didn’t excel.

Marc Cucurella - 6

Provided the assist for Sterling’s goal but was a little sloppy in his passing. Created a second big chance for Sterling but he hit the post.

Mason Mount - 5

He was substituted at half-time having struggled to affect the game.

Kai Havertz - 5

Havertz was able to get his side up the pitch with his clever runs in behind but rarely found himself in goal scoring positions. Ultimately, Chelsea need more from their striker who hasn’t scored in his first four games.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Just as in the first three games, Sterling was Chelsea’s most creative force and made a big chance for Loftus-Cheek in the sixth minute with a low cross. He was constantly dropping into the no10 position, eventually, he found a goal with a curling shot from the edge of the area.

He was unlucky not to score a second minutes later when his side-foot finish was tipped onto the post by Danny Ward. He eventually added a second in the 63rd minute.

Substitutes

Cesar Azpilicueta - 6

Came on in the centre back role to help the defence become more solid. He did just that in his usual unstated way.

Mateo Kovacic - 7

A really impressive cameo from the bench to release pressure with his running ability from midfield.

Christian Pulisic - 6

He worked hard for the team but didn’t have any meaningful impact.

Ben Chilwell - N/A

