Chelsea player ratings vs Everton: Enzo Fernandez and Joao Felix superb but Kalidou Koulibaly struggles again

Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez both impressed for the Blues (REUTERS)

Chelsea conceded an agonising 89th-minute equaliser to Everton to ensure their three-game winning streak was ended just before the international break.

It was a dominant first-half display from Graham Potter’s side, but it took Joao Felix’s accurate strike early in the second period for the deadlock to be broken at Stamford Bridge.

Abdoulaye Doucoure got relegation-threatened Everton back level with the help of goalline technology, before Kai Havertz scored from the penalty spot to reinstate Chelsea’s lead just seven minutes later.

But substitute Ellis Simms earned Sean Dyche’s struggling Toffees an oh-so-valuable point in their fight for survial.

Dom Smith was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea players…

Kepa Arrizabalaga — 5

Could do nothing to prevent Everton’s first, but should really have denied Everton the late equaliser which earned them a point.

Wesley Fofana — 6

Once again probably the best of Chelsea’s centre-backs. Perhaps gave Demarai Gray too much space in wide areas in the first half.

Kalidou Koulibaly — 4

Beaten aerially far too easily for Everton’s first goal, before scorer Simms tore past him for the second. A poor outing for a player still to find his feet in English football.

Benoit Badiashile — 5

Gave away a silly foul in the first half on Demarai Gray in a position from which the Toffees could have threatened. Otherwise okay, but still needs to raise his game a few notches.

Reece James — 6

Always looks capable when he’s running forward from the right — and that will never change. But it was a quiet night by the Englishman’s lofty standards.

Enzo Fernandez — 8 | Star man

Many will continue to deride Chelsea for forking out an eyewatering £107m to sign the World Cup winner in January, but he continues to fit right in at the Bridge. Classy on the ball, and always looking forward. Superb.

Mateo Kovacic — 7

Led Chelsea’s midfield well. Nearly scored early on and was generally tidy.

Ben Chilwell — 8

Excellent performance from Chilwell on his 50th Premier League appearance for the club. Heavily involved in Felix’s goal, which broke the deadlock.

Story continues

Kai Havertz — 7

An aerial threat as ever, and will be pleased to have netted with a smart penalty after James was felled in the box.

Kai Havertz and Joao Felix both scored but it was not enough for Chelsea (PA)

Joao Felix — 8

About as effective as any Chelsea player. Turned well, had the beating of Everton’s defence with his pace, and notched his second goal for the club with a precise finish early in the second half.

Christian Pulisic — 7

A good performance from a player rarely trusted to start for the Blues. Nearly scored a cracker, but it was disallowed for offside.

Subs:

Conor Gallagher (Pulisic, 62) — 6

Steady off the bench, playing slightly further forward than usual. Made one exceptional solo run.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Kovacic, 81) — N/A

Carney Chukwuemeka (Felix, 86) — N/A

Trevoh Chalobah (Fofana, 86) — N/A

Subs not used: Marcus Bettinelli, N’Golo Kante, Mykhailo Mudryk, Noni Madueke, Marc Cucurella