Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Cole Palmer takes responsibility but Armando Broja struggles badly
Chelsea ensured they go into the international break on a high as they earned a 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.
Mauricio Pochettino’s side fell behind to a strike from Wilson Odobert, but Ameen Al-Dakhil’s own goal got them level before the break.
The Blues then took charge of proceedings in the second-half, as Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson all scored on a successful afternoon.
Here’s how Mauricio Pochettino’s side rated at Turf Moor...
Tipped over the bar to deny Odobert and kept out one or two awkward strikes late on.
Marc Cucurella 5
Hesistated closing Odobert for goal when might have made a block. Booked for an ugly swipe.
One terrific ball in behind for Sterling early on but, as with the rest of the back-four, culpable for the goal.
Failed to deal with Foster in build-up to Odobert strike. Booked.
Looks a superb defender but still learning out of position at left-back. Over-committed high up the pitch in build-up to opener and lucky casual defending at far post did not prove costly with Tresor sneaking in.
Most influential of the midfield three but hesitated when picked out by Gallagher in great position. Booked for dissent.
Didn’t offer usual protection as Burnley threatened on counter in first-half but better after the break. Booked for kicking the ball away, harshly.
Conor Gallagher 7
Nice pick out to find Fernandez, then held his nerve to release Sterling at perfect moment for the crucial third goal.
Raheem Sterling 9
A point to prove after latest England omission and proved it in style. Created the first two goals when team-mates looked shot of belief. Scored the third himself and involved in Jackson’s fourth.
Kept his place after goal at Fulham despite Jackson return from suspension but hardly had a kick and was dragged at half-time.
Cole Palmer 8
Bright start briefly looked in danger of fading but took responsibility from the spot and then set-up Jackson’s fourth.
Substitutes
Nicolas Jackson (Broja 46’) 7
Made a big difference, combining nicely to create Fernandez chance and then finding the net himself.
Mykhailo Mudryk (Sterling 82’) N/A
Ian Maatsen (Palmer 86’) N/A
On against the side he helped get promoted on loan last year and got a good reception despite turning down a permanent move this summer.
Unused: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Matos, Madueke,