Chelsea player ratings vs Burnley: Cole Palmer takes responsibility but Armando Broja struggles badly

Chelsea ensured they go into the international break on a high as they earned a 4-1 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side fell behind to a strike from Wilson Odobert, but Ameen Al-Dakhil’s own goal got them level before the break.

The Blues then took charge of proceedings in the second-half, as Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson all scored on a successful afternoon.

Here’s how Mauricio Pochettino’s side rated at Turf Moor...

Robert Sanchez 6

Tipped over the bar to deny Odobert and kept out one or two awkward strikes late on.

Marc Cucurella 5

Hesistated closing Odobert for goal when might have made a block. Booked for an ugly swipe.

Axel Disasi 6

One terrific ball in behind for Sterling early on but, as with the rest of the back-four, culpable for the goal.

Thiago Silva 6

Failed to deal with Foster in build-up to Odobert strike. Booked.

Levi Colwill 5

Looks a superb defender but still learning out of position at left-back. Over-committed high up the pitch in build-up to opener and lucky casual defending at far post did not prove costly with Tresor sneaking in.

Enzo Fernandez 7

Most influential of the midfield three but hesitated when picked out by Gallagher in great position. Booked for dissent.

Moises Caicedo 6

Didn’t offer usual protection as Burnley threatened on counter in first-half but better after the break. Booked for kicking the ball away, harshly.

Conor Gallagher 7

Nice pick out to find Fernandez, then held his nerve to release Sterling at perfect moment for the crucial third goal.

Raheem Sterling 9

A point to prove after latest England omission and proved it in style. Created the first two goals when team-mates looked shot of belief. Scored the third himself and involved in Jackson’s fourth.

Raheem Sterling was a constant threat for the Blues (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Armando Broja 3

Kept his place after goal at Fulham despite Jackson return from suspension but hardly had a kick and was dragged at half-time.

Cole Palmer 8

Bright start briefly looked in danger of fading but took responsibility from the spot and then set-up Jackson’s fourth.

Substitutes

Nicolas Jackson (Broja 46’) 7

Made a big difference, combining nicely to create Fernandez chance and then finding the net himself.

Mykhailo Mudryk (Sterling 82’) N/A

Ian Maatsen (Palmer 86’) N/A

On against the side he helped get promoted on loan last year and got a good reception despite turning down a permanent move this summer.

Unused: Petrovic, Gilchrist, Ugochukwu, Chukwuemeka, Matos, Madueke,