Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Perfect Palmer purrs but Brighton fans rattle Sanchez in Carabao Cup win

Potential: Cole Palmer shone on his full debut for Chelsea against Brighton in the Carabao Cup (Getty Images)

Nicolas Jackson eased the pressure on himself and Mauricio Pochettino’s low-scoring Chelsea side by earning victory over Brighton in the Carabao Cup third round.

The 22-year-old cooly slotted past Bart Verbruggen after Cole Palmer’s clever turn and pass opened up a chance in the 50th minute.

Chelsea rode their luck at times against an impressive Roberto De Zerbi side who dominated possession and have cause for complaint after Lesley Ugochuwku miraculously avoided a red card in first-half stoppage time.

It was an important victory for Chelsea, who hadn’t won or even scored a goal in their last three matches before Wednesday night.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge witnessing an important Chelsea victory.

Robert Sanchez - 4

Booed on his every touch, the Spain international had his toughest game in a Chelsea shirt. Struggled badly with his playing out from the back.

Marc Cucurella - 5

Struggled out of position, out of form and while marking Kaoru Mitoma. He did, however, show good fighting spirit.

Axel Disasi - 6

One of the better performers but struggled to progress the ball up the pitch against an accomplished Brighton press.

Levi Colwill - 6

Similarly struggled to pass against such quality but defended well.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Making his first competitive start for Pochettino in his favoured left-back position, Chilwell put in an energetic but unremarkable performance.

Lesley Ugochukwu - 5

Lucky to escape a red card for a heavy studs-up tackle on Carlos Baleba and even more remarkable considering he was already booked.

Moises Caicedo - 6

Also booed on his every touch but regained the ball well without being good in possession.

Ian Maatsen - 6

An accomplished performance where he helped his fellow out-of-position defender Cucurella defensively on the right-hand side.

Cole Palmer - 8

An exceptional first start for the £40million signing from Manchester City. His assist for Jackson’s goal was a work of art after some wonderful creative play in midfield.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 7

The 22-year-old was an outlet by winning free-kicks constantly through his dribbling. Had a good early shot on goal and almost won a penalty.

Nicolas Jackson - 8

Started with a real purpose to change the narrative after a difficult start to his time at Chelsea. Ultimately rewarded for his efforts after taking a chance that was put on a plate by Palmer.

Substitutes

Enzo Fernandez - 6

Battled to help his team over the line from the bench.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Played on the right wing, helping his team maintain a lead under pressure.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Barely touched the ball after coming on in a thankless task to maintain a lead from the bench.

Armando Broja - N/A

Unused subs: Petrovic, Brooking, Gilchrist, Matos, Washington, Broja.