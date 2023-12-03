Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Thiago Silva colossal but Moises Caicedo lucky to avoid red

Return to form: Thiago Silva was imperious for Chelsea against Brighton (Action Images via Reuters)

Enzo Fernandez scored his first two Premier League goals for Chelsea to earn a crucial, battling 3-2 victory at home to Brighton.

A second-half penalty calmed Chelsea's nerves after Conor Gallagher was sent off just before half-time.

The Blues had been in control, taking an early 2-0 lead through two far-post headers from Fernandez and Levi Colwill, the latter of whom scored his first goal for his boyhood club.

Mykhailo Mudryk won the spot-kick to help 10-man Chelsea over the line in a potentially difficult second half, despite Joao Pedro pulling one back in stoppage time.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge to rate the Chelsea players.

Robert Sanchez - 7

Exorcised his demons after an unconvincing Carabao Cup display against Brighton, playing much better against his former club this time around.

Axel Disasi - 6

Got the better of Simon Adingra in the first half, but struggled more with Kaoru Mitoma.

Thiago Silva - 8

Came into his own in the second half, making some unbelievable tackles as Chelsea defended their lead.

Benoit Badiashile - 7

Put his poor performance last week behind him, defending well and setting up Fernandez's opening goal.

Levi Colwill - 7

Well-timed leap allowed him to score his first Chelsea goal against his former loan club, but couldn't stop Facundo Buonanotte as he pulled one back before the break.

Moises Caicedo - 5

Lucky not to be sent off, flying into tackles after earning a yellow card for dissent.

Enzo Fernandez - 8

Fernandez silenced the doubters with his first Premier League goal through a headed finish, almost adding a similar second moments later. Also cooly dispatched a second-half penalty.

Conor Gallagher - 4

Can have a few complaints after diving into challenges and earning two yellow cards to get sent off; that's poor discipline.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 7

Started slow but the 22-year-old winger got his eye in with a long-range shot at the end of the first half before winning a penalty through his pacy direct running.

Story continues

Nicolas Jackson - 6

Made some nice touches early on and set up Colwill's header but didn't look like a goal threat.

Raheem Sterling - 8

Increasingly becoming Chelsea's talisman and they looked to him at every opportunity to hit Brighton on the break.

Substitutes

Cole Palmer - 6

Left out due to a minor knock, the forward came on with a lead to protect and kept it simple.

Ian Maatsen - 6

The Dutchman helped Chelsea hold firm as a disciplined right-wing presence.

Armando Broja - 6

The late substitute barely touched the ball but he was a suitable outlet.

Unused subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Madueke, Deivid, Gilchrist, Matos