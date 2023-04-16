Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Mykhailo Mudryk starts well but Raheem Sterling non-existent

(Getty Images)

Chelsea were well-beaten 2-1 by a superior Brighton as their season goes from bad to worse despite the appointment of caretaker manager Frank Lampard.

Conor Gallagher had ended Chelsea’s four-game and 390-minute goal drought but Roberto De Zerbi’s side dominated most of the match.

Danny Welbeck scored a header just before half-time after Kepa Arrizabalaga was forced into several stunning saves.

Julio Enciso sealed the victory with a stunning 30-yard strike to make it three defeats in a row and six without a win for the Blues in all competitions.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge watching the latest damning episode in Chelsea’s disappointing season...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 8

The Chelsea no1 made a stunning save from Kaoru Mitoma early in the first half and rose to stop Evan Ferguson later in the half with an equally impressive stop. Immaculate with his hands and feet. Man of the match.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5

Struggled at right back against in-form Mitoma but made a sensational tackle on the Japanese winger in the 31st minute inside the box. A mixed bag display while out of position but moved to centre back in the 57th minute.

Benoit Badiashile - 6

His long balls forward to Mudryk were a nice addition to Chelsea’s attacking play but he didn’t excel.

Wesley Fofana - 5

After struggling against Vinicius Jr, he again had a hard time against Mitoma at times but also impressed with the ball. He went on multiple Rudiger-esque dribbles.

Ben Chilwell - 5

Rarely ventured into Brighton’s half, he was very busy defensively. Argued with Mykhailo Mudryk as they struggled to link up down the flank.

Denis Zakaria - 4

Struggled to impose himself on the game but hadn’t started a game since January. Taken off in the 74th minute having barely kicked the ball.

Enzo Fernandez - 6

The 22-year-old was caught in possession a few times by Brighton’s intelligent pressing but he always finds some good passes in every match, notably releasing Mudryk on the counterattack for the goal. Taken off to rest for Real Madrid.

Conor Gallagher - 7

Pressed well to help Chelsea win the ball high up the pitch, always a willing runner off the ball and scored with a deflected effort off Lewis Dunk.

Conor Gallagher put Chelsea in front with the help of a deflection (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Mykhailo Mudryk - 7

Mudryk started the match brightly, creating chances, firing shots off and getting Joel Veltman booked. He played Gallagher in for his goal with a subtle reverse pass.

Raheem Sterling - 4

Taken off in the 57th minute to rest for Real Madrid having just touched the ball 15 times. Almost a non-existent display playing in a false nine position.

Christian Pulisic - 5

Pulisic had a quiet first half and he almost gave away a penalty for handball, but ended it with a good diving header that forced Robert Sanchez into an excellent save just before the break.

Substitutes:

Reece James - 4

Immediately beaten by Enciso due to some lax defending that led to a shot against the post and Welbeck missing an open goal from the rebound.

Hakim Ziyech - 4

Hardly kicked the ball after coming on in the 57th minute.

Mateo Kovacic - 5

Kovacic gave the ball away multiple times after coming on in midfield.

Joao Felix - 6

Headed a shot wide shortly after coming on. Repeatedly dispossessed whenever on the ball, through Brighton’s aggressive and rugged defending.

Mason Mount - 5

Skewed a shot way over with his first touch but his second touch was a good lay-off for Gallagher.

Unused substitutes: Mendy, Aubameyang, Azpilicueta, Cucurella