Chelsea player ratings vs Brighton: Nicolas Jackson stars as Mykhailo Mudryk causes problems

Mauricio Pochettino’s Chelsea beat 10-man Brighton 4-3 in the first match of the inaugural Premier League Summer Series in Philadelphia.

Mykhailo Mudryk’s stunning volley was the pick of the bunch after Jan Paul van Hecke was sent off following a rash challenge on midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Christopher Nkunku had equalised after Danny Welbeck opened the scoring in the first half. Conor Gallagher and the excellent Nicolas Jackson sealed the victory.

Late goals from Joao Pedro and Denis Undav did, however, provide a late scare.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia witnessing the action.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Good footwork against a good press. Little he could do about the goals.

Malo Gusto - 6

Had a mixed night facing Kaoro Mitmoa but caused him problems when attacking.

Thiago Silva - 7

Very solid as he wore the captain’s armband but only played 45 minutes.

Levi Colwill - 6

His lofted through balls were a constant threat and looked comfortable back until he gave away a penalty against his former loan club.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Chilwell carried out Pochettino’s gameplan by being a very advanced full-back.

Andrey Santos - 6

Rash in his challenges and got booked but was excellent in possession.

Conor Gallagher - 7

Made a stunning goal-saving block in the 50th minute and rounded off the win by scoring from close range late on.

Carney Chukwuemeka - 7

Chelsea’s most advanced midfielder set up Nkunku’s goal and played well.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Had a shot saved in the 10th minute but proved the quietest of the attackers.

Christopher Nkunku - 8

Excelled as the focal point, getting involved in the game and proving a thorn in the side of his big central defensive opponents.

On track: Nkunku has two goals in two games for Chelsea (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Ian Maatsen - 5

Couldn’t match his goal scoring display against Wrexham but looked tidy and competent.

Substitutes

Marc Cucurella - 5

Joao Pedro spun him for the fifth goal as he played out of position at centre-back.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5

Played both right back and centre-back, competent but unremarkable.

Enzo Fernandez - 6

Drew the biggest cheer of the match when coming on and sparked a lot of dangerous attacks.

Lewis Hall - N/A

Cesare Casadei - 7

Got Jan Paul van Hecke sent off after outpacing him in a good midfield surge.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 8

The Ukrainian volleyed in a stunning 65th-minute strike after a one-two with Nicolas Jackson. His speed caused problems.

Mudryk scored a brilliant goal in Philadelphia (AP)

Angelo Gabriel - 5

Quiet after coming on.

Nicolas Jackson - 8

Within a minute of coming on, he proved a perfect target man and set up Mudryk’s goal. He then set up Gallagher’s third to gain his fourth pre-season assist.

Unused substitutes: Bergstrom, Cumming; Humphreys, Gilchrist; Moreira, Burstow.