Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Marc Cucurella shines but Cole Palmer quiet

Marc Cucurella had an eventful game as Chelsea beat Brentford. (Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea have closed the gap on Liverpool to just two points at the top of the Premier League table.

Having recalled his big guns for the west London derby, Enzo Maresca had to wait until a couple of minutes before half-time to celebrate the breakthrough as Marc Cucurella headed home Noni Madueke's cross.

Striker Nicolas Jackson, who missed a sitter earlier in the game, scored what turned out to be the winner as Bryan Mbeumo pulled one back for the visitors just as the game entered injury time to set up a tense finish.

The home side, though, stood firm to secure a fifth straight Premier League victory, and more importantly, cut the gap to Liverpool.

Here’s how Enzo Maresca’s side rated at Stamford Bridge...

Robert Sanchez 7

One hairy moment when letting ball slide under his foot early on but brilliant save from Norgaard at 1-0.

Malo Gusto 7

Dominated his battle with Keane Lewis-Potter.

Tosin Adarabioyo 7

The one player pressed straight back into service after the midweek’s Kazakhstan trip but you would not have known. So close to a third late on.

Levi Colwill 7

Terrific block on Damsgaard to deny Brentford opener. Visibly growing as a leader.

Marc Cucurella 8

Impossible to keep out of the action. Great desire and header to break the deadlock, key clearances in stoppage time, then sent off after the final whistle.

Moises Caicedo 7

Raking pass from deep made early Jackson chance. Won ball back in lead up to the clincher.

Enzo Fernandez 7

Tenancious stuff from the Argentine. Won the ball high up the pitch and moved it intelligently. Pass in behind made Jackson goal.

Noni Madueke 7

Directness caused plenty of problems. Terrific delivery for Cucurella goal.

Cole Palmer 6

Had hearts in mouths when limping early on but fine to continue. Denied by sharp Flekken save.

Jadon Sancho 6

Could not have done more to leave Jackson a simple finish but striker skied.

Nicolas Jackson 7

Twice went close early on, before a miss of the season contender when lifting over from Sancho’s cross. But finally got his reward with powerful near-post finish.

Substitutes

Christopher Nkunku (Jackson 83’) N/A

Unused: Jorgensen, Disasi, Acheampong, Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall, Rak-Sakyi, George, Guiu