Chelsea player ratings vs Brentford: Mudryk transformative but Azpilicueta endures miserable return

Impact: Mykhailo Mudryk impressed off the bench for Chelsea, but to no avail (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea’s season just keeps getting worse and Frank Lampard’s side now face finishing below both west London rivals Brentford and Fulham for the first time in the Premier League era.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s unlucky own goal and Bryan Mbeumo’s late finish sealed all three points for the Bees at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

The atmosphere was flat as Chelsea went eight games without a win and Frank Lampard’s defensive 3-5-2 system with just one forward was questionable.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mykhailo Mudryk lifted Chelsea in the second half but Lampard has now seen his side score just once in his five matches at the helm.

Nizaar Kinsella was at Stamford Bridge watching it go from very bad to even worse for Chelsea.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 5

Had no chance to stop either goal and barely faced any other shots throughout the match.

Wesley Fofana - 5

Helped Chelsea control large parts of the game using his physicality, stopping Brentford’s powerful and speedy front two in Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa. He was, however, beaten too easily for Mbeumo’s second in a rare lapse.

Thiago Silva - 6

Had two of his side’s biggest chances. Rarely looked troubled and was a key factor in minimising Toney’s threat.

Trevoh Chalobah - 6

Productive playing out from the back as the left centre-back initially and then switched to a whole different role at right-back, which he did competently. A reliable late-season performer for Lampard.

Cesar Azpilicueta - 4

Captain was unlucky with the own goal but did give the corner away moments earlier. Struggled on his return for the first time in over three months.

Mateo Kovacic - 5

Had a fairly dismal first half and struggled to link up or cause any damage to the opposition. But it was in sharp contrast to a second period where he linked up well with Aubameyang.

Enzo Fernandez - 5

Had a good whipped shot in the first half but was uncharacteristically sloppy in possession.

N’Golo Kante - 5

Still playing his way back to his best level after seven months out injured. Was his usual energetic self and had a good left-footed volley early in the second half.

Ben Chilwell - 4

Too much responsibility was placed on Chilwell to damage Brentford as an attacking wing-back. He is, after all, a defender but looked more comfortable in the second half with Mudryk to link up with. He was caught out of position for the second goal while pushing for an equaliser.

Conor Gallagher - 5

The midfielder was substituted at half-time having played out of position in attack once again. His work rate and attacking play did draw chants from the crowd but he ultimately was unable to provide enough threat.

Raheem Sterling - 5

Sterling worked hard for the team but was rarely a goal threat in the match. His partnership with Gallagher didn’t work but he also improved alongside Aubameyang in the second half.

Substitutes

Mykhailo Mudryk - 7

Transformative in the second half, running at Brentford and creating chances. He won several free-kicks and took set-pieces that were threatening and could have led to goals.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 7

Transformed the game as a rare focal point for Chelsea over 45 minutes. Attempted an overhead kick with his first action and peppered David Raya’s goal.

Wasted one big chance but his rustiness was understandable given he has played just 30 minutes in three-and-a-half months.

Joao Felix - N/A

Noni Madueke - N/A

Unused subs: Badiashile, Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Mendy, Ziyech.