Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Noni Madueke shows his class as Benoit Badiashile takes his chance

Chelsea finally won under Frank Lampard as two late goals helped them past Bournemouth.

Despite the Cherries coming into the game in much the finer form, it was Chelsea who took a ninth-minute lead when N’Golo Kante crossed for Conor Gallagher to head home.

Bournemouth hit back when Matias Vina bent the ball into the top corner via the post, just 12 minutes later. It looked like the match was petering out to a 1-1 draw, but two goals in the final eight minutes saw Chelsea win for the first time since 11 March, under the mizzle.

First Benoit Badiashile volleyed home Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick, and then Raheem Sterling darted forward and assisted Joao Felix to make it 3-1, moving Chelsea back up to 11th place.

Dom Smith was at the Vitality Stadium to rate the Chelsea players...

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 7

Had very little to do on a rare quiet afternoon. Could do nothing about Vina’s superb first-half equaliser, but made one outstanding save from the same player in the second half.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Slipped once or twice on the turf - handing Bournemouth possession at one point - but slotted into the right of Chelsea’s back three very comfortably and saw plenty of the ball, using it well

Thiago Silva - 6

Commanded his defence as always, but struggled to find the passes into midfield that he enjoys playing when at his best.

Benoit Badiashile - 7

Has been pushing to start in recent weeks, and took his chance to play ahead of the injured Wesley Fofana well. Mistimed one tackle but played well.

Noni Madueke - 8

May not have had much luck or shown much compsure when shooting, but was a constant threat out wide. Bournemouth simply couldn’t deal with him all afternoon. Chelsea’s star of the show.

Enzo Fernandez - 7

Rotated the ball well and helped to keep the visitors ticking over. Had dropped his level somewhat in recent games but was better here.

Conor Gallagher - 7

Took his goal well, heading home from Kante’s cross to put the Blues in front early on. Balanced defensive graft with attacking endeavour well. A Lampard-style player, if such a thing exists.

Story continues

N’Golo Kante - 7

Had one very impressive dribble where he nutmegged two players with deft touches to poke the ball through their legs. Very handy in the middle of the park until replaced by Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Grew into the game after a rather anonymous first-half showing. Replaced with 15 minutes to go after appearing to feel tightness in his hamstring.

Kai Havertz - 6

Missed one very presentable header and just never really got himself fully into the game, as has so often been the case for the German during his time in England.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 6

Again, final product was lacking from the Ukrainian. But his raw pace caused Bournemouth problems.

Subs:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (Kante, 63’) - 7

Picked up where Kante left off, impressing off the bench and driving into the final third.

Raheem Sterling (Mudryk, 63’) - 7

Carried the ball well on one burst forward, but then lost the ball rather than releasing the unmarked Havertz. Then did so again, assisting Felix for Chelsea’s third.

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chilwell, 75’) - N/A

Hakim Ziyech (Madueke, 76’) - N/A

Joao Felix (Havertz, 84’) - N/A...

...but a lovely finish for the third goal.

Subs not used: Mendy, Kovacic, Pulisic, Felix, Hall