Chelsea player ratings vs Bournemouth: Robert Sanchez the saviour as Mykhailo Mudryk fails to take his chance

Chelsea were again wasteful in front of goal as their poor start of the season continued against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

Cole Palmer, Raheem Sterling, Levi Colwill and Conor Gallagher all came close to scoring but the Cherries also troubled Chelsea’s backline during a closely fought contest.

Big signings Nicolas Jackson, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk all struggled as Mauricio Pochettino’s changed failed to provide a spark.

Nizaar Kinsella was at the Vitality Stadium witnessing the action.

Robert Sanchez - 9

Exceptional in everything he had to do, particularly his huge first-half save from a close-range Dango Outtara shot and one later with his feet from Dominic Solanke.

Malo Gusto - 7

Linked well with Sterling, crossing to create two chances for his teammate in the first half.

Axel Disasi - 6

Performed well for most of the match but gave away a second-half free-kick in a dangerous area with a bad tackle.

Thiago Silva - 7

A vocal leader on the pitch despite not taking the armband, helping to coach the team on the pitch.

Levi Colwill - 6

Marginally offside when turning in Sterling’s rebounded free-kick. Almost scored again later in the second half and saw Bournemouth target his side.

Lesley Ugochukwu - 7

Starting in place of Caicedo, the 19-year-old looked assured in possession. There’s a lot of promise there and he seems a bargain at just £23million.

Conor Gallagher - 7

Gallagher captained Chelsea and helped the midfield perform without Caicedo, helping in both attack and defence.

Raheem Sterling - 7

Impactful with his dribbling as ever and hit the bar with a stunning free-kick early in the second half.

Enzo Fernandez - 5

Lacked threat playing as a no10 despite having Chelsea’s first shot of the match. Taken off with the game in the balance.

Mykhailo Mudryk - 5

Mudryk was lively on his first start for Pochettino getting some joy through his pace, winning free-kicks and getting in behind. He did, however, often make the wrong decision in the final third, notably overhitting a third minute cross which should have led to a goal. He was taken off in the 63rd minute.

Story continues

Nicolas Jackson - 5

Jackson was also wasteful in front of goal, continuing to rush any half chances he got. He hit the post in the 13th minute with a long-range shot.

Substitutes

Cole Palmer - 6

Made a huge impact from the bench, seeing a shot immediately blocked after coming on and having another saved by Neto in the 85th minute.

Ian Maatsen - 6

Saw a shot blocked by Marcos Senesi inside the area, a bright cameo as a no10.

Ben Chilwell - 6

Back at left-back, Chilwell couldn’t influence the match in any significant way.

Unused subs: Petrovic, Bergstrom, Gilchrist, Matos, Stutter, Washington.