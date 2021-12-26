Chelsea player ratings vs Aston Villa: Hudson-Odoi delivers for Tuchel as Mount suffers rare off-day

(Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Chelsea injected fresh life into their Premier League title bid with a 3-1 comeback win at Aston Villa.

Reece James put through his own net to leave the Blues fearing more dropped points, but they were level within minutes after Matty Cash felled Callum Hudson-Odoi in the area and Jorginho rolled home the penalty.

Off the bench at the break, Romelu Lukaku was found by a smart Hudson-Odoi cross to head Chelsea in front.

And Jorginho sealed the points with a late penalty after Ezri Konsa ended a powerful Lukaku breakaway with a clear foul.

James Robson assesses Chelsea’s performance at Villa Park.

Edouard Mendy - 6

Off his line very sharply to prevent Watkins from having a clear run on goal. Could do nothing to stop James’ own goal.

Trevoh Chalobah - 5

Villa seemed to target his side and it worked. Watkins had the beating of him for pace and repeatedly stretched him. Taken off at half-time.

Thiago Silva - 6

Chelsea will hope his injury is not serious – but it did not look good to see him holding his hamstring. Did not get enough cover from the midfield.

Antonio Rudiger - 6

Looked the most comfortable of Chelsea’s back three in a torrid first half. Notable Villa targeted Chalobah, rather than him.

(PA)

Reece James - 6

Really struggled to get past Targett – and then ended up heading the Villa man’s cross beyond Mendy. Went into a back three and that helped Chelsea look more solid defensively.

Jorginho - 7

So cool from the spot to fire Chelsea level in the first-half and then confirm victory in stoppage-time. Did not offer enough protection to his defence in the opening 45 minutes as Villa kept bursting through midfield, but decisive in high-pressure moments.

N’Golo Kante - 6

Not at his most influential – but still pushed Villa back more than most by driving towards the box. Movement in front of him was not good enough.

(REUTERS)

Marcos Alonso - 6

Not at his most convincing, but did offer good support to Hudson-Odoi and it was his pass that led to Chelsea’s penalty.

Story continues

Mason Mount - 6

Quality of his final ball let him down, as did his decision-making. Should have at least hit the target when rounding Martinez in the second-half, but grew into the game.

Christian Pulisic - 5

Has been doing a job for the team as a makeshift No9 – but it clearly is not his position and looks so uncomfortable in the role.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Callum Hudson-Odoi - 8

Won the penalty and provided the cross for Lukaku’s goal. That is the sort of impact Tuchel wants to see from him on a regular basis.

Substitutes

Romelu Lukaku (Chalobah, 46’) - 8

Immediately gave Chelsea something to aim at and Villa something to worry about in the box. Brilliant movement and finish put Chelsea in front and it was his bursting run that led to their injury-time penalty.

Andreas Christensen (Silva, 52’) - 6

Might get a run in the side if Silva is out for any length of time – and in the centre of a three. Largely in control when he came on.

Mateo Kovacic (Kante, 63’) - 6

On a tough day for Chelsea’s midfield, he brought energy in the middle.

Subs unused: Kepa, Azpilicueta, Sarr, Saul, Barkley, Ziyech.