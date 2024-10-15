Chelsea player could be next to join two British players in making move to Serie A side

One Chelsea player could be the next to join two British players in making the move abroad to Italy to play for a club in the Serie A, according to reports.

There are a number of players who could still be looking at their Chelsea futures and weighing things up right now.

Some players at the club are not playing as much as they would like to be, and some of them really have been outcasted.

Defender Ben Chilwell was frozen out over the summer and was often not even training with the first team group. He has since been bought back in from the cold after Chelsea could not find a suitor to sign him in the summer window. But it is now very clear that he is not in the plans at all of head coach Enzo Maresca, or the club really.

The expectation surrounding Chilwell now is that he will be sold just as soon as Chelsea can find a club to buy him in one of the next upcoming transfer windows.

Napoli are keen

Chilwell set to leave Chelsea

According to a report from The Sun this week, Napoli are now showing a strong interest in the former England international, having already recently signed two other British players, Billy Gilmour and Scott McTominay.

They claim that Chilwell is expected to leave Stamford Bridge in January and Napoli boss Antonio Conte is believed to be a huge fan of the England defender.

Chilwell could move on loan with an option to sign a long-term deal at the end of the season.

I think moving abroad could be a smart move for Chilwell. He can duck away from the limelight in England a bit, in an attempt to get his career up and running again. He still has a lot to offer, but it’s the right time for him to part ways with Chelsea.