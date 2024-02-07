Chelsea Peretti Gets Meta in Funny Trailer for Her Directorial Debut “First Time Female Director” (Exclusive)

The ensemble comedy is on The Roku Channel March 8

Chelsea Peretti is making her directorial debut in a hilariously meta fashion.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine alum directed, wrote, produced and stars in the new comedy First Time Female Director, which features an ensemble cast of Amy Poehler, Andy Richter, Max Greenfield, Benito Skinner, Kate Berlant, Meg Stalter, Jordan Peele and Megan Mullally, to name a few.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first trailer for the movie, in which Peretti plays Sam, an aspiring writer who becomes "thrust into the role of director when the Regis Theatre’s director is fired," according to a synopsis.

“Speaking of PEOPLE," Peretti, 45, says in a statement, "this movie has some of my favorite comedy people in it, who deliver gems on the confusing trappings of identity in contemporary society, the pitfalls of female leadership, the existential crisis of trying to make your work and life mean something, mob dynamics, and the distinct possibility that any one of us at any time might be an actual loser."

"I hope fans will enjoy both this PEOPLE exclusive and First Time Female Director in equal measure. Both are rooted in deep theatricality," she adds.

Related: Camila Mendes Deals with an Intimidating Boss Played by Marisa Tomei in Upgraded Trailer (Exclusive)

Courtesy of The Roku Channel Chelsea Peretti in "First Time Female Director"

In the film, Sam is tasked with helming their production of a Southern-inspired play called Rain’s Comin’ In.

The synopsis adds, "Sam dives into the opportunity, and hilarity ensues as she struggles to wrangle the eclectic cast, including classic theater kid Rudy (Skinner); over-trained amateur Clara (Berlant); vain, tech-addict Davina (Stalter); theater vet Marjory (Mullally); acting savant Simon (Jak Knight); and Corden (Blake Anderson), whose minor acting credits give him high status in the company."

Courtesy of The Roku Channel

"As Sam struggles to understand why she can’t seem to nail her production, she tries different tactics to make her play a success," teases the synopsis.

Story continues

"Will she finally hit it big? Or will being a first-time female director lead her to try a totally different career?"

Related: Busy Philipps on Naming Her Dog After Chelsea Peretti's 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Role: She's 'Funny'

Courtesy of The Roku Channel "First Time Female Director"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

First Time Female Director is on The Roku Channel March 8.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.