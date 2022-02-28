Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Trying to Broker Peace Between Ukraine and Russia

Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of soccer club Chelsea FC, is attempting to broker peace between warring nations Ukraine and Russia, according to a spokesperson.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since,” a spokesperson for Abramovich told the PA news agency on Monday. “Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement.”

Ukraine-born Russia-based Oscar-nominated producer Alexander Rodnyansky (“Leviathan,” “Loveless”), who is deeply affected by the crisis, has confirmed this development to Variety.

“I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution,” said Rodnyansky, according to Sky News. “They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help.”

“Roman Abramovich has been trying to mobilize support for a peaceful resolution ever since. Although Roman Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try,” Rodnyansky added. “If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with Zelensky’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts.”

On Saturday, Abramovich issued a statement handing over stewardship of Chelsea to the club’s charitable foundation. “I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart,” Abramovich said. “I believe that currently they are in the best position to look after the interests of the Club, players, staff, and fans.”

However, the trustees have not yet agreed to take control of the club. Abramovich’s decision has not gone down well with former soccer player and television pundit Gary Neville.

“The Trustees didn’t sign up to be used as a shield ! They wanted to assist Chelsea’s efforts in the community. Poor from Abramovich and whoever was advising him,” Neville tweeted on Monday.

The Trustees didn’t sign up to be used as a shield ! They wanted to assist Chelsea’s efforts in the community. Poor from Abramovich and whoever was advising him. https://t.co/EVrrXhz7gd — Gary Neville (@GNev2) February 28, 2022

In 2019, Abramovich launched Kinoprime, a $100 million private film fund.

