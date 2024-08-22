Chelsea overcome boo-boys to win Europa Conference League first leg against Servette

Chelsea's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring their first goal with a balloon - Reuters/Tony O Brien

Chelsea 2 Servette 0

There have been some great European nights at Stamford Bridge, when triumph or despair or controversy took hold and everyone there was sure they would remember the evening for a long time. This was not one of them.

In the Uefa competition Chelsea never wanted, in the midst of a tumultuous late August transfer-window storm and a new manager trying to plot his way, came a match often low in quality. Raheem Sterling, spectacularly ousted this week from the Chelsea squad and his No 7 shirt, will not have had to try too hard to imagine how he may have improved this side.

Two goals was not quite the margin of victory that Chelsea wanted against a team with nothing to lose. In Geneva on Thursday, the side currently fifth in the Swiss Super League may feel there is a whisper of a chance.

Servette will have taken some encouragement from their performance in London. They reached half-time with the score still at 0-0, and the home fans sufficiently disgruntled that they booed at the whistle. There was an extraordinary miss from the teenage Chelsea striker Marc Guiu to come. A penalty from Christopher Nkunku and then a second goal from the substitute Noni Madueke changed the mood somewhat, although the mood is such at Chelsea that anything is yet possible.

Cole Palmer, a substitute in the second half when Enzo Maresca brought on a selection of more experienced players, was holding the back of his right leg at the end of the game. The new Chelsea manager later said that there was no serious problem with the team’s star player.

The Europa Conference League is not where Chelsea expect to find themselves, even less so in the play-offs. This tie was not broadcast by Uefa’s British rights-holder TNT Sport, and the team-sheet had the wrong Servette manager listed. Yet there was still some jeopardy by the end. The substitute Jeremy Guillemenot had an excellent chance to score in the 90th minute from a corner. Surely next week, Chelsea will not toss away their chance of a return, however modest the competition, to European football?

The Chelsea manager conceded there was cause for concern. “I was a bit worried,” Maresca said. “The last 10 minutes we were playing with fear. We could have managed the game in a completely different way. We are in a moment where we are learning things. In the end it was a good thing we didn’t concede.”

Maresca had given two debuts, to the goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and the former Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo, signed on a free this summer. There were first starts for Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Guiu and Renato Veiga. There was a start also for Mykhailo Mudryk, left on the bench in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City on Sunday who is perpetually desperate to launch his Chelsea career. The winger’s struggles epitomised many of the team’s problems. A good piece of skill to beat an opponent and then a pass horribly misplaced. A moment of promise and then an immediate error to deflate the crowd’s expectations.

Mykhailo Mudryk struggled to impact the match - Reuters/Matthew Childs

“With Mischa [Mudryk] it’s like –as we say in Italy – ‘tac’ [the toss of a coin],” Maresca said. “It’s one thing or the other. We are going to help him to change. He has to understand we are going to get him the ball in the last third and then he has to take the right decision.” The miss from Guiu was in the 48th minute when he closed down a clearance from goalkeeper Jeremy Frick and the ricochet put him in on goal. It was a chase for the teenager and he had to get his foot around the ball but with Frick behind him there was the whole goal to aim at. His shot was weak enough and sufficiently mishit to allow Frick to charge back and recover. When he was later substituted, the young striker was crestfallen.

“I just said to him, ‘Probably, you don’t like easy goals – you like difficult goals’,” Maresca said. Frick gave away the penalty, fouling Nkunku who would score from the spot, inflating a blue balloon in celebration. Later Madueke scored at the near post after a strong run down the right onto the pass of another substitute, Enzo Fernandez. Yet even after the substitutions, Chelsea failed to dominate and Servette pushed them hard at the end. The tie is not yet over, in Switzerland on Thursday this formative team may have an early test.

Match details

Chelsea (4-1-3-1-1): Jorgensen 6; Disasi 6 (Gusto 78), Badiashile 6, Adarabioyo 7, Veiga 7; Caicedo 6 (Lavia 84); Neto 6 (Madueke 57), Dewsbury-Hall 6, Mudryk 5; Nkunku 7 (Fernandez 57); Guiu 5 (Palmer 57).

Subs: Sanchez (g), Cucurella, Bettinelli (g), Jackson, Colwill.

Servette (4-2-3-1): Frick 6; Mazikou 7, Severin 7, Rouiller 7, Tsunemoto 7; Ondoua 6, Douline 7 (Magnin 69); Stevanovic 6 (Antunes 61), Crivelli 6 (Guillemenot), Kutesa 6 (Von Moos 69); Cognat 6 (Outtara 85).

Subs: Mall (g), Baron, Besson (g), Sawadago. Weber, Srdanovic, Frankhauser.

Referee: Jeremie Pignard (France).

10:21 PM BST

Moments of hope after a chaotic week

Chelsea’s second half resurgence will see them take a comfortable two-goal lead into the second leg of the Europa Conference League play-offs in Geneva next week.

Servette will feel hard-done by after a flurry of chances and set-piece near misses saw them come close on several occasions.

They were punished by the home side who managed to put a flat first half behind them and show their fans what they are capable of with a strong second half display.

A slick penalty from Christopher Nkunku and a powerful strike from Noni Madueke saved the blushes of a Chelsea attack that looked rather lacklustre at times.

But, all being well and as long as disaster does not strike at Stade de Geneve next Thursday, Chelsea will be through to the Europa Conference League group stages.

The result will be a welcome one for Chelsea fans, players, and staff alike after a week dominated by transfer drama and chaos off the pitch.

Noni Madueke celebrates his first goal of the campaign - Getty Images/Catherine Ivill

09:57 PM BST

Full time

Although they struggled at times and Servette had their fair share of chances, Chelsea take a comfortable two-goal lead into the second leg which will be played at the Stade de Genève next Thursday.

09:51 PM BST

90+2 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

The first yellow card of the game goes to Chelsea’s Dewsbury-Hall, after he catches Servette right-back Tsunemoto.

The free kick that follows is quickly cleared with a firm header.

09:49 PM BST

Watch: Madueke doubles Chelsea’s lead

09:48 PM BST

89 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

Chelsea’s man-marking is completely non-existent as another Servette corner brushes past the goal. It’s a let-off for the home side.

There will be six minutes of added time.

09:46 PM BST

First goal of the season for Madueke

09:45 PM BST

86 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

A strong shot from Servette’s Ouattara just outside the box causes the Chelsea defence some trouble as it hits the crossbar and goes behind for a corner.

The set piece shot gifts a free header but, luckily for the home side, there are no Servette players on hand to knock the ball into goal.

09:42 PM BST

84 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

Captain Caicedo is replaced by Romeo Lavia and leaves the pitch to cheers from the home fans.

09:41 PM BST

82 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

Gusto gives the ball away and Jorgensen manages to get his hands to a drive from range.

Servette are certainly not finished here.

09:39 PM BST

78 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

Malo Gusto replaces Axel Disasi for Chelsea.

Gusto’s first touch ends with him giving the ball away to the Servette side.

09:36 PM BST

Watch: Chelsea’s first goal

09:35 PM BST

75 mins: Chelsea 2 Servette 0

A powerful finish from Madueke gives Chelsea their second goal!

Great build-up play from Fernandez who times his pass from the halfway line perfectly.

Madueke picks up the ball just outside the box and drives a powerful strike into the roof of the net.

09:32 PM BST

73 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

Palmer curls a lovely ball in from the corner which Frick manages to get a hand to.

The forward regains possession and goes for goal again but his efforts are blocked by the Servette defence.

09:30 PM BST

70 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

Another couple of changes for the visitors who, after a quieter period from Chelsea, might still fancy their chances.

Vanmoos and Magnin are on for Douline and Kutesa.

09:27 PM BST

67 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

After a quieter period for the home team, Palmer makes his first impact in the game with a pass forward to Mudryk. However, despite his speed, Mudryk cannot reach it in time and the ball rolls out of play.

Since the changes, Chelsea have lost some momentum and have looked slightly sloppier on the ball.

09:22 PM BST

Nkunku marks his goal with iconic balloon celebration

09:20 PM BST

60 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

Servette make two changes as they struggle to deal with the pressure from a revived Chelsea side.

Crivelli and Stevanovic make way for Antunes and Guillemenot.

09:16 PM BST

56 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

It’s a triple change for Chelsea as Pedro Neto, Christopher Nkunku, and Marc Guiu make way for Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, and Noni Madueke.

Palmer, recently crowned PFA Young Player of the Year, receives a massive ovation from the home crowd as he enters the game.

09:12 PM BST

51 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

Everyone in the ground is in disbelief as Marc Guiu fails to pass the ball into an open goal, saving the Servette keeper his blushes.

Guiu speeds past Frick, who just about manages to get back and sweep the ball away, before more players scramble into the box and attempt to once again get the ball past the goalie.

He just about manages to hold out, and the ball is eventually cleared by the Servette defence.

09:08 PM BST

49 mins: Chelsea 1 Servette 0

Goal for Chelsea!

Christopher Nkunku steps up for the penalty.

He starts fairly centrally, takes a short run-up from the left, and hits a powerful shot which Frick can only watch as it flies into the goal.

Much better from the home team.

09:06 PM BST

47 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Penalty for Chelsea!

Rash from Servette keeper Frick as he races off his line and sweeps Nkunku off his feet. No ifs or buts with that one.

09:04 PM BST

Second half underway: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

After a flat first half, Chelsea will look to inject some more life into their play as the second half commences.

No changes at the break, but Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were warming up on the pitch at half time so we might see them in action soon.

08:51 PM BST

Half time: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Boos from the home fans are almost drowned out by the booming chants of the Servette supporters as the first half comes to an end.

Maresca will need to change something at half time as Servette looked the stronger side and had the best chances in the first 45 minutes.

The Chelsea attack had a few good chances early on but failed to break through and lost their pace throughout.

As the half progressed, Servette gained confidence and had a few good opportunities, particularly through set pieces. They’ll have been disappointed to hear that half time whistle.

08:46 PM BST

44 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Good play from Mudryk as a quick flick and stepover sees him clear the Servette defence and head for goal. However, his final touch is too heavy and the ball rolls out of play for a goal kick.

08:44 PM BST

41 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

There are big cheers from the crowd as Cole Palmer begins to warm up on the sidelines.

After a difficult first half for the home team, Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is sure to have some strong words and a few changes to make at half time.

08:43 PM BST

36 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Mudryk is dispossessed in midfield and Servette are immediately on the offense. They spend some time in possession until good pressing from Guiu forces the ball out for a throw.

However, Chelsea continue to struggle to regain control of the match.

Servette defender Steve Rouiller comes up for a free-kick from the right. He heads it to the goal but it’s caught by Jorgensen.

08:38 PM BST

34 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

The atmosphere in the stands remains fairly jovial as the Servette attack continues to test Chelsea’s defence.

Another good cross from Servette’s right causes problems for the home side and Jorgensen eventually falls on the ball after two attackers fail to deliver a shot.

08:35 PM BST

30 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

A big chance for Neto as a nice spell of play from Nkunku and Mudryk sees him gain the ball just outside the box. He shifts the ball from his right foot to his left and makes a powerful strike from 20 yards out, which is saved by Servette keeper, Jérémy Frick.

08:32 PM BST

28 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

The ball breaks for Mudryk on the 18-yard line. He goes for goal but his shot is just a touch too wide.

A better spell of play from Chelsea.

08:28 PM BST

24 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Christopher Nkunku takes two corners in quick succession, one from the left and a second from the right.

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile goes for goal the second time around but the visitors clear.

08:25 PM BST

22 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

A chance for Chelsea as Dewsbury-Hall weaves through the midfield and speeds down the left. He passes to Badiashile in the box who just misses the header. The ball goes out for a corner which is easily dealt with by the Servette defence.

08:21 PM BST

18 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

A fourth consecutive corner kick for Servette is headed away by Renato Veiga.

The Swiss team will need to capitalise on their chances from set pieces, but have struggled to produce a shot on target from them so far.

However, almost 20 minutes in, Servette are looking the more likely team to score an opening goal as Chelsea struggle to maintain their possession.

08:17 PM BST

13 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Servette winger Dereck Kutesa speeds down the left and takes a shot.

Jorgensen makes an easy save and hits the ball out for a corner kick which is taken poorly. Chelsea are quickly in control again.

08:14 PM BST

12 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

Chelsea are probing the Servette defence in their quest for an opener, with Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Mykhailo Mudryk all getting involved in and around the box.

Servette’s defence are holding up well so far and the Swiss team have had a few chances on the counter.

08:11 PM BST

5 mins: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

A first test for Chelsea’s debut goalie, Filip Jorgensen as a cross from Gael Ondoua flies into the box and brushes over the top of the goal. The Danish keeper stumbles as he stretches out and, luckily for him, the ball flies over the crossbar.

08:04 PM BST

1 min: Chelsea 0 Servette 0

A big chance for Chelsea in the first minute! Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall drives forward towards the goal and plays in Marc Guiu who stumbles in the box as he knocks the ball around the Servette keeper. A touch too heavy but a positive start for the home team.

08:01 PM BST

Kick-off

We are underway at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea begin their Conference League campaign against Swiss side Servette.

08:01 PM BST

‘One last runout for the bomb squad players’

Stamford Bridge is not full, as expected and a very small travelling support from Geneva. The pre-match flame jets are still battling it out with the pre-match pitch sprinklers. The Chelsea XI has some inexperienced individuals, including Marc Guiu. But Enzo Maresca has plenty of his big names on the bench. Maybe this could have been one last runout for the bomb squad players who will presumably be gone by next Saturday.

It is also noticeable that there is no Uefa branding in the stadium. Ordinarily Uefa partners and Uefa branding would be everywhere at a Uefa competition game at any participant club.

07:54 PM BST

Cheers for Felix as he greets Chelsea fans

New Chelsea signing Joao Felix receives a standing ovation as he takes to the pitch and greets the fans at Stamford Bridge for the first time.

With 10 minutes to go until kick-off, the stands continue to fill as Chelsea fans gather to watch their team play in the Europa Conference League for the very first time.

07:42 PM BST

Conor Gallagher receives hero’s welcome in Madrid

As Joao Felix joined Chelsea on Wednesday, the club bid farewell to Conor Gallagher who went the other way and joined Atletico Madrid for an estimated £35 million.

After a difficult summer for Gallagher, who was effectively forced to leave the club he loves, he received an emphatic welcome in Madrid as thousands of screaming supporters greeted him at the Estadio Civitas Metropolitano.

Luke Edwards has the full story here.

07:32 PM BST

Six Chelsea players make their full debut

Goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen and defender Tosin Adarabioyo make their debuts for Chelsea tonight and there are first starts for Pedro Neto, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, and Renato Veiga.

Midfielder Moises Caicedo captains the side while Reece James remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Enzo Maresca has chosen to rest a few key players including Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, and Nicolas Jackson who is getting back to full fitness after an injury over the summer hampered his pre-season.

07:18 PM BST

Joao Felix spotted at Stamford Bridge

On Wednesday, Chelsea announced the signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on a six-year deal, with the option to extend for a further year, for a fee believed to be around £45 million.

Although the Portuguese forward is unable to play in tonight’s match, he will be watching his new Chelsea team mates from the stands.

New Chelsea signing Joao Felix at Stamford Bridge - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

07:08 PM BST

Servette XI

𝗟𝗘 𝗫𝗜 𝗧𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗟𝗔𝗜𝗥𝗘 qui débutera la rencontre face à @ChelseaFC ! ⚔️#FromGenevaToEurope pic.twitter.com/lZBJrr2kEi — Servette FC (@ServetteFC) August 22, 2024

07:05 PM BST

Chelsea XI

06:54 PM BST

Chelsea vs Servette preview

Good evening and welcome to our live coverage as Chelsea face Servette at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of the Europa Conference League play-offs.

The game comes amid a period of transfer chaos at the club after head coach Enzo Maresca revealed on Tuesday that Raheem Sterling is in a group of “more than 15” players banished from first-team training.

Sterling, who was shocked to be dropped from the Chelsea squad ahead of their defeat by Manchester City on Sunday, has had his No 7 shirt removed and been told by Maresca that he needs to leave if he wants to play regular football.

The exiled group, which has been nicknamed the “bomb squad”, also includes England international Ben Chilwell who has been told he can leave the club before the end of the summer transfer window.

Maresca said Sterling does not fit into his plans because he prefers “different kinds of wingers” and revealed he has not spoken to the 29-year-old since last week.

Chelsea’s 40-player squad has been a topic of great interest amid a summer of upheaval, with many questioning who will be the next to go after the confirmed arrival of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid on Wednesday.

Maresca insisted the discussion around the squad size is external “noise” which is not having an impact on his work at the club’s Cobham headquarters.

He said: “The noise is more outside, because I have been working with 21 or 22 players since we came from the USA.

“I am not working with 42 or 43 players. You like to say we have 42 or 43 players but more than 15 players are training apart. They are not with the team.”

The new Chelsea coach will hope to kick the Blues’ European campaign off with a strong win tonight, after his team suffered a 2-0 defeat against Manchester City in their first league game of the season on Sunday.