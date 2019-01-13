Chelsea overcome Arsenal to throw FA Women's Super League title race wide open

Erin Cuthbert scored twice as reigning champions Chelsea beat league leaders Arsenal at Boreham Wood to blow the FA Women’s Super League title race wide open.

The away side shocked Arsenal early on as Cuthbert rose to head home from six yards, before the Scotland winger doubled Chelsea’s lead with a thumping volley on the hour-mark.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Vivianne Miedema pulled one back late on, but the home side couldn’t find another way past Chelsea who extend their unbeaten run to 11 matches and close to two points behind the Gunners.

KEY MOMENTS

Chelsea – keen for revenge after a 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture – had an early opportunity to get themselves in front after Cuthbert won a free-kick on the edge of the box, but Magdalena Eriksson sent her effort sailing over the bar.

The visitors continued to press aggressively in the opening stages and almost found a way through when Beth England played in Karen Carney, but Arsenal goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin did well to turn her shot behind.

The Blues were rewarded for their high-tempo pressing when Cuthbert climbed high inside the box to meet Hannah Blundell’s cross and headed the ball into the top left corner to give the away side a deserved lead at half-time.

Leapt like a salmon! How important could this Cuthbert goal be?#FAWSLpic.twitter.com/7yyyC9dTvJ — The FA Women’s Super League (@FAWSL) January 13, 2019

But Chelsea extended their lead on the hour-mark when England headed the ball down for Cuthbert who struck a sweetly-timed volley past Peyraud-Magnin in the Arsenal net.

Story continues

Arsenal upped the pressure in attempt to avoid their second league defeat of the season and pulled one back when Miedema tucked in from the six-yard box.

The home fans were almost off their seats when Miedema struck again from a tight-angle, but Hedvig Lindahl got down well to save to secure the win for Chelsea after a tense closing quarter.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

The game got more exciting as the game went on, but for pure quality undoubtedly the moment of the match was Cuthbert’s opener.

The Scotland forward leapt like a salmon to meet Blundell’s cross and direct a stunning header into the far corner.

To follow all of the action during the season and to buy tickets; visit www.ticketstores.co.uk/fawsl/

GET YOUR FA WSL TICKETS

WHAT THEY SAID

Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro: “You give teams like Chelsea space to play and they’ll hurt you.

“We weren’t good today, we were too slow and we got punished for it.

“I don’t make any excuses. It is what it is. Chelsea were the better team today and they won.

“I’m pleased the girls picked up the energy in the last 20 minutes and started believing again.

“We had to take Beth (Mead) off unfortunately as she was feeling a pinch in her knee and we have to take precautions at the moment with seven starting players out injured.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as what we think it is.

“Having a crowd of 3019 today is amazing for the sport and we are disappointed we didn’t get the result for them. We hope they will come out again and we’ll give them the win.”

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes

“There’s no way there was a 5-0 difference between us last time and today showed that.

Chelsea hold on to claim a massive 2-1 win over Arsenal… And just look what it means! Pure passion from @erincuthbert_ 🙌#FAWSL pic.twitter.com/ThT9FaxyLU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2019

“I was just disappointed we didn’t end the game a lot sooner. They’re still in it at 2-0 and when Little gets down the side and plays the ball into Miedema, anything can happen!

“They’re exceptional but we limited them to very little chances today.

“You dream about players like Erin coming around – full of heart, desire and determination.

“She’s a top player, top prospect and top person.

“We’re building momentum now. I think everyone who has been watching us can see the team is growing and getting better and better.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Montemurro: “We need to start believing again before we face Reading.

“It’s always difficult to pick a team up after a win, but we have to put it all in context – we’ve only lost two games in the league this season.

A massive thank you to all 3019 of you who made the trip to Meadow Park today 👏 We will bounce back 👊 #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/NCPrPYX7gg — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 13, 2019

“We have to take things game by game now. We don’t know who is coming back from injury and when.

“Every competitive game is a priority for us. We want to win every game.

Hayes: “Birmingham will be tough, every game is.

“We are concentrating every day on getting better and better because I want us to improve in both the league and cup competitions.

“We didn’t take the first position in the league until April last year. We’re third and we’re enjoying looking at the view above us.

“For years this league has been hotly contested, what makes it any different this year?

“It will be interesting to see how all the top sides handle the pressure.

Arsenal 1

Miedema 80

Chelsea 2

Cuthbert 26, 61

Arsenal (4-5-1): Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, Leah Williamson, Louise Quinn, Janni Arnth, Katie McCabe, Dominique Bloodworth, Lia Walti, Kim Little, Lisa Evans, Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead

Substitutes: Emma Mitchell for Mead 46, Katrin Veje for Arnth 77

Substitutes not used: Sari van Veenendal, Ava Kuyken,

Chelsea (4-3-2-1): Hedvig Lindahl, Hannah Blundell, Millie Bright, Sophie Ingle, Karen Carney, Ji So-Yun, Beth England, Magdalena Eriksson, Jonna Andersson, Erin Cuthbert, Drew Spence

Substitutes: Ali Riley for Cuthbert 62, Fran Kirby for Carney 62, Jess Carter for England 78

Substitutes not used: Carly Telford, Anita Asante, Jess Carter, Deanna Cooper, Ramona Bachmann

Bookings: Carney 39, Ingle 79

Referee: Rebecca Welch

Attendance: 3019