Chelsea open to Armando Broja transfer before January deadline as interest mounts

Chelsea are open to selling Armando Broja, with Aston Villa among the clubs interested in the 22-year-old striker.

West Ham, Fulham and Wolves are also monitoring the situation with Broja, whose Chelsea future is in doubt.

Villa’s interest is conditional on whether Colombian forward Jhon Duran, who has been linked with several clubs including Chelsea, leaves either in January or the summer.

Broja's reported £50million asking price is considered overinflated by interested clubs, who value the Albania international at between £30m-£40m.

On the move? Interest is mounting in Armando Broja, with Chelsea ready to sell him (Getty Images)

Fulham and Wolves would prefer to strike an initial loan move, with an option or obligation to buy included in any deal.

West Ham also have limited buying power in January but David Moyes is an admirer of Broja, having had a £35m approach rejected by Chelsea last summer.

Chelsea are now actively encouraging offers for Broja and are ready to sell.

The Blues appear to have lost faith in the academy graduate, who has scored just twice in 17 appearances this season, having come back from major knee surgery.

Napoli's Victor Osimhen, Brentford's Ivan Toney and Brighton's Evan Ferguson are all admired as replacements but are costly and difficult options to sign.

Karim Benzema and Roberto Firmino are available on short-term deals from Saudi Arabia but do not fit into the profile of player Chelsea have targeted and both would demand huge salaries.

Cheaper options like Feyenoord's Santiago Gimenez, RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy are available but may all need time to adapt to the Premier League.

Chelsea increasingly need to balance the books as Premier League spending rules tighten and sold academy players represent ‘pure profit’, which could lead to the departures of Broja, Conor Gallagher, Ian Maatsen and Trevoh Chalobah.

Gallagher has ruled out a January exit but could leave in the summer, when he will have one year left on his contract

Chalobah is recovering from injury and wants to wait until the summer before moving clubs.