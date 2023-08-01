Chelsea offered Dusan Vlahovic as Robert Sanchez transfer talks begin

Chelsea have been offered Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in exchange for Romelu Lukaku and a transfer fee.

The Blues has spent around £85million on both Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku already this summer, with the pair performing well in pre-season, but Mauricio Pochettino did not rule out a third attacking addition when asked on Sunday.

Lukaku does not have a future at Stamford Bridge and favours a move to Juve, who are ready to sign the Belgian but Chelsea are hesitant over a deal which also requires them to pay a significant fee.

The Blues have begun talks to sign Robert Sanchez who would provide competition for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Sanchez has just two years left on his contract but has fallen out of favour under Roberto De Zerbi.

Colwill is a third player Chelsea and the Seagulls have discussed this summer, after Moises Caicedo and Levi Colwill.

Chelsea have now agreed a new contract in principle with centre-back Colwill. The 20-year-old defender is happy with the terms he has been offered and is expected to a sign a six-year deal.

Mauricio Pochettino has played a role after face-to-face talks reassured Colwill amid concerns the centre-back had about a lack of involvement in the upcoming season.

Brighton had been refusing to give up on the centre-back, with the Seagulls having two bids rising to £40m rejected as Chelsea insisted the homegrown star is not for sale.

The Blues are set to announce Monaco defender Axel Disasi and Rennes midfielder Lesley Ugochukwu as new signings in the coming days.