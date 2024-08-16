Chelsea now moving forward in attempts to move out one key goalkeeper this month

Chelsea are reportedly now moving forward in their attempts to move out one key goalkeeper from the squad this month.

As we know, the club still have many goalkeepers on the books, especially when you go down to the fringe and youth level too as well as some already now out on loan for this season.

And then you have the situation of Kepa Arrizabalaga, who is seemingly no closer to getting his permanent move away from the club now which is what all parties want. You’d expect him to be gone by the end of the window before September arrives though.

Petrovic on the move?

Strasbourg keen on the stopper

But another goalkeeper who could go and is now actually expected to go, is Djordje Petrovic, who was a key player for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino last season and earned the number one spot off of Robert Sanchez when he got injured.

Petrovic to go on loan

And now, just one season after, he is going to be loaned out by Chelsea because apparently new head coach Enzo Maresca doesn’t fancy him to play his style of football and prefers Sanchez. Chelsea have also just signed Filip Jorgensen as well who is apparently more suited to Maresca’s style of play. Time will tell whether Sanchez or Jorgensen will be suited or not, but Petrovic appears closer to being off now.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea and Strasbourg are moving forward in discussions for Petrovic on loan, but they need to convince the player.

I’m sure he’d be stoked to go from Chelsea number one to Strasbourg number one, I mean who wouldn’t!?