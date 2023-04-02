Chelsea next manager odds: Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino among candidates

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter after just seven months in charge on Sunday and now the race to be the next Blues boss comes into focus.

A sub-par return on huge swathes of money spent in the January transfer window ultimately cost Potter his job, with the ex-Brighton coach seeing the club drop to 11th in the Premier League table after Saturday’s disheartening 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa.

The Chelsea board, including owner Todd Boehly, had preached patience when appointing Potter last September - believing he was the right man to lead their long-term project - but despite reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, his time ultimately ran out.

The Stamford Bridge gig is still one of the most sought-after jobs in European football and Julian Nagelsmann, who was himself surprisingly fired by Bayern Munich last month, is the early favourite but the likes of Mauricio Pochettino, Zinedine Zidane and Oliver Glasner also appear to be in the running.

Here is a look at the contenders and the latest odds as to who will be named the next Chelsea boss:

Chelsea next manager odds (provided by Betfair):