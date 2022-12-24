Chelsea news: Victor Orta was never tempted into Leeds exit despite interest from Stamford Bridge

Never in doubt: Victor Orata says he was always going to stay at Leeds (AFP via Getty Images)

Leeds United director of football Victor Orta insists a move to Chelsea was never on the cards because he was happy with life at Elland Road.

Following the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital takeover at Stamford Bridge, the club set about a wide-scale restructure, making a number of key appointments behind the scenes.

Director of global talent and transfers Paul Winstanley has already joined from Brighton. Joe Shields and Laurence Stewart will soon arrive from Southampton and Monaco respectively after being announced as new hires by the club.

Christopher Vivell was appointed as the club’s new technical director earlier this week following his departure from RB Leipzig in October, finally replacing Blues legend Petr Cech.

Prior to the German’s arrival, however, Orta was one of the names in the frame alongside Norwich’s Stuart Webber and Bayer Leverkusen’s Tim Steidten.

Still, Orta has revealed the idea of leaving Leeds never crossed his mind.

“Everything I found out, I found out from the press,” he told AS.

“I was and am very happy at Leeds and that’s why they wouldn’t even consider my name, because it came to them that I was not going to leave the club in any way.”