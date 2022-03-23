Chelsea news LIVE: Takeover bid from Nick Candy backed by AC Milan owners as sale shortlist set to be named

The sale of Chelsea FC continues to drag on as the New York merchant bank overseeing the process, the Raine Group, compiles a shortlist of three preferred offers.

The various interested parties had expected to receive word on whether they had made the final three early this week but the complexity of the deal and information involved has meant more time is needed, despite the clear urgency of the matter following Roman Abramovich’s santions by the UK government.

British property tycoon Nick Candy revealed he “significantly” increased the amount offered for the club. American-backed bids from LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly and Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family are among the frontrunners to take over - although a supporters group have expressed their distaste at the Ricketts bid - while Sir Martin Broughton and Lord Sebastian Coe have a potent offering lodged and Saudi Media Group is another of the bids understood to carry clout. London-based global investment firm Centricus confirmed its bid to buy Chelsea on Monday, with a consortium comprising four Blues supporters.

Chelsea are currently banned from selling match tickets to fans but the FA are ‘working with government’ to allow Blues fans to purchase tickets to their upcoming FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Follow all the latest Chelsea takeover news below:

15:35 , Michael Jones

Chelsea are braced for a new era with the Roman Abramovich era set to end amid a flurry of bids to buy the European and world champions.

After sanctions against the Russian oligarch, including the freezing of his assets, the UK government are now overseeing the move which will bring a close to one of the most successful periods in world football history following his takeover of the club in 2003.

Initially handing over stewardship of the club in the wake of Russia’s invasion of the Ukraine, Abramovich stated that he would be selling the club as it was in “the best interest of the fans, employees, sponsors and partners”.

A statement from Abramovich continued: “I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

AC Milan owners among minority backers for Nick Candy bid

13:08 , Luke Baker

Nick Candy’s takeover bid for Chelsea is being backed by the American hedge fund that owns Serie A giants AC Milan, according to reports by Sky News.

British luxury property developer and lifelong Chelsea fan Candy has submitted a bid for the Blues to the Raine Group - who are in the process of whittling down the offers they’ve received to a final shortlist of three - with an affiliate of Elliott Management, the New York-based investor that owns AC Milan, agreeing to inject a multi-million pound sum into the bid for a minority stake

Elliott Management is one of the most prominent names in global finance, lobbying for change on the boards of some of the world’s biggest companies, and have controlled AC Milan since 2018.

According to Sky News, City sources said on Wednesday that Elliott’s stake in Chelsea would be below the threshold regarded by UEFA as problematic in relation to dual club ownership. It would also hold no voting or governance rights, one of the sources said.

Candy ‘significantly increased’ his offer to buy Chelsea earlier this week but declined to comment on Elliott’s involvement in his bid, while the hedge fund also refused to comment.

Property tycoon Nick Candy, centre, “significantly” increased his bid on Monday (PA Wire)

Who will buy Chelsea? Meet the Saudi Media group fronted by owner and Blues fan Mohamed Alkhereiji

10:30 , Jack Rathborn

The biggest media company in the Middle East, the Saudi Media group, have also been linked.

Reports suggest they have lodged a £2.7billion bid to win the auction for the club.

Saudi Media’s owner Mohamed Alkhereiji is a Chelsea fan and is apparently leading a private consortium hoping to secure the purchase.

Saudi Arabia’s PIF own Newcastle United after the much-criticised takeover last year with Saudi Media apparently receiving no backing from the state.

Who will buy Chelsea? Meet Woody Johnson, New York Jets owner

10:20 , Jack Rathborn

US billionaire Woody Johnson has also been linked.

The US Ambassador to the UK until last year and an associate of former US president Donald Trump is said to be ready offer £2billion for the club.

“What Chelsea need right now is longevity and stability when it comes to a new owner. Woody and his team think they can provide that,” a source told The Sun.

“He’s run the Jets successfully and knows a huge amount about the sports industry. And he’s spent the last four years in London and knows it well.”

Johnson is also owner of NFL franchise, New York Jets.

Who will buy Chelsea? Meet Centricus, investment firm with multiple season-ticket holders

10:10 , Jack Rathborn

Global investment firm Centricus is keen to take over the club and “maintain and support existing management”.

With £29bn in assets and several Chelsea season-ticket holders as part of the group, including Centricus co-founder Nizar Al-Bassam and chief executive Garth Ritchie, who will head the bid.

Hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie of Cheyne Capital and Bob Finch of Talis Capital also make up part of the group, with a statement from the group stating it “will be committed to supporting [Chelsea] and its key stakeholders to ensure its continued success”.

It added: “Our financing for the deal includes funding for the completion of the transaction and funding for working capital required for the day-to-day operations of the CFC Group, funds required to maintain an elite global brand, investment in grassroots and in-community football initiatives such as the Chelsea Academy, the women’s team, the youth development programme and the Chelsea Foundation and strategic real estate investment.

“The intention is to maintain and support existing management on both the business and sporting operations of the CFC Group. We intend to maintain the existing strategy direction.

“Clearly, the CFC Group has been operating in challenging conditions and we appreciate the importance for the CFC Group, the fans and other key stakeholders of ensuring a smooth and stable ownership transition.”

Who will buy Chelsea? Meet Nick Candy, property developer and season ticket holder

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Property developer Nick Candy initially assembled a bid worth £2.5bn to buy Chelsea, but over the last weekend an improved offer arrived with a large Korean financial institution joining his consortium.

The elder Candy brother is attempting to form a consortium to buy the club, who he supports, with the bid aimed at including plans to redevelop Stamford Bridge.

“Nick Candy is actively exploring a number of options for a potential bid for Chelsea Football Club,” a spokesperson for Candy said in a statement to Sportsmail. “Any bid would be made in conjunction with another party (or consortium) and we have serious interest from several international partners.”

“Mr Candy has a huge affinity with Chelsea. His father was asked to play for the club and he has been watching matches at Stamford Bridge since the age of four. The club deserves a world class stadium and infrastructure and Mr Candy’s unique expertise and background in real estate would be a hugely valuable asset to delivering this vision.”

Alongside brother Christian, Candy formed property development company Candy & Candy in 1999.

The firm has since been involved in a number of high-profile developments in London, including luxury residential and retail complex One Hyde Park in Knightsbridge.

Nick Candy took over sole ownership of the siblings’ business, renamed Candy Property, in 2018 and has diversified his portfolio through investment arm Candy Ventures.

Who will buy Chelsea? Meet Todd Boehly, part-ownerer of Los Angeles Dodgers

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

A potential leader of that consortium is reportedly Todd Boehly. The American has courted Chelsea before - in 2019, he had a $3 billion (£2.24 billion) offer turned down by Abramovich as he looked to add the Premier League club to a sporting portfolio already including part-ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and Los Angeles Sparks basketball franchise.

Boehly added a stake in the LA Lakers last year and is an owner of fantasy sports behemoth DraftKings. He is the founder of private investment firm Eldridge Partners, which is involved in a broad range of industries.

“Football’s the biggest sport in the world, the passion the fans have for the sport and the teams is unparalleled,” Boehly told Bloomberg in 2019 of his interest in buying Chelsea.

“So what you are trying to build with these teams, you are really trying to a) win and b) be part of the community.

“The opportunity we had with the Dodgers was really about part-ownership with Los Angeles, how are we going to win, how are we going to drive championships and how are we going to build passion. If you look at what the Premier League offers, it’s all of those things.

“It’s the highest quality play, it’s the best players, and you also have a media market that’s just really developing.”

Who will buy Chelsea? Meet Hansjorg Wyss, Swiss billionaire who made his fortune with medical device manufacturer

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss has already confirmed that he has been offered the chance to buy Chelsea.

Wyss, 86, made his fortune as the founder and president of Synthes USA, a medical device manufacturer. The company was sold to pharmaceutical giants Johnson & Johnson for $19.7 billion in 2012.

The octogenarian lives in Wyoming and is a prominent supporter and financial backer of environmental causes and progressive politics.

He told Swiss outlet Blick that he would have to join with others in a consortium to buy the club.

“I have to wait four to five days now. Abramovich is currently asking far too much,” Wyss explained. “You know, Chelsea owe him £2billion [it is £1.5billion]. But Chelsea has no money. That means: those who buy Chelsea should compensate Abramovich.

“As of today, we don’t know the exact selling price. I can well imagine starting at Chelsea with partners. But I have to examine the general conditions first. But what I can already say: I’m definitely not doing something like this alone.

“If I buy Chelsea, then with a consortium consisting of six to seven investors.”

Nick Candy ‘significantly' increases offer to buy Chelsea

09:11 , Ben Burrows

Nick Candy has “significantly” increased his bid to buy Chelsea, a spokesperson for the British property tycoon confirmed.

Chelsea fan Candy has secured further funding through another South Korean financial backer, allowing the 49-year-old to submit an improved offer for the Stamford Bridge club.

Candy added South Korean investors Hana Financial Group and C&P Sports Group to the bid he submitted to New York bank Raine Group on Friday.

But the London billionaire has now further strengthened his hand, in the hope of pushing onto the shortlist of preferred bids being compiled by Raine.

“Nick Candy has improved his British-led bid to buy Chelsea Football Club following the addition of another large international backer to his Blue Football Consortium,” said a spokesperson for Candy.

“Mr Candy submitted a bid of more than £2billion to The Raine Group last Friday but has now increased this significantly after another large Korean financial institution joined his consortium over the weekend.

“Proof of the additional funds has been sent to The Raine Group.”

Who are the candidates to take over Chelsea?

08:50 , Tom Kershaw

Here is a look at some of the potential suitors looking to take over Chelsea. Not all the parties interested in purchasing the club have chosen to make their bids or backers public, with the Raine Group assessing that information before deciding on the three most viable candidates.

Chelsea bidders wait anxiously on Raine Group verdict

08:38 , Tom Kershaw

Chelsea suitors’ anxious wait to discover the shortlist of preferred bidders for the Premier League club continues to drag on.

New York merchant bank the Raine Group are still believed to be compiling the bids to whittle down a shortlist as tight as three offers.

The interested parties bidding for the Blues had initially expected to receive word on their candidacy on either Monday or Tuesday.

But the complex nature of the bids and sheer volume of information left Raine opting to take more time putting together that shortlist.

By close of business in the UK on Tuesday the various bidders for Chelsea had not received an update on the process. And Raine could require several more days yet to finalise the list.

Tuesday 22 March 2022 22:41 , Lawrence Ostlere

